Photography can be frustrating. There's often a large gap between how we imagine our images will look and how they actually turn out. But you don't have to learn photographic technique in great detail if you want to get better. A few quick tricks will help make your photos stand out.

1 Change the Perspective

Andy Betts / How-to Geek

The simplest way to make your photos look more interesting is to offer a different perspective on a subject. It's natural to just stand and snap away when you see something interesting. But if you shoot all your images from eye level, the results will often be boring.

There's an easy fix. Crouch down, and you change where the horizon sits in your frame, you elongate the foreground, and if you tilt the camera up, you can make the subject of your photo loom large in the image. It'll look completely different from what anyone is used to seeing.

Alternatively, you can go the other way and hold the camera above your head, and tilt it downwards to offer more of a bird's eye view of the scene.

2 Hold It Straight

Andy Betts / How-to Geek

I'm not going to go into technical things here, but if there's one setting you should enable in your camera app (or on your dedicated camera), it's the level indicator. The difference between a throwaway snapshot and something worth printing or sharing can often be as simple as whether or not the photo is straight.

This is especially true for landscapes where you would expect the horizon to be, as the word suggests, horizontal.

How you enable this feature depends on what camera you're using. On an iPhone, it's the "Level" option in the camera settings. On a Pixel, go into the settings and enable "Framing Hints."