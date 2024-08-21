YouTube announced on Tuesday that it will be updating its recently released multiview feature, which allows you to watch four live NFL games at once using a split-screen. NFL Sunday Ticket subscribers will get an option to customize which set of games they watch with it.

YouTube TV Base Plan subscribers can already access a standard multiview that allows them to assemble two to four streams on a single screen. Google began testing a customizable version of multiview earlier in the year, but now that football season is upon us, Google is making it available to football fans across their TVs, mobile devices, and tablets. You'll need either a YouTube or YouTube TV account as well as a $480 NFL Sunday Ticket subscription (or $680 if you buy it through the Apple digital store) in order to use the new multiview. With it, you can select two, three or four live out-of-market NFL games to split the stream between on the YouTube App. You'll also be able to maintain an unlimited number of streams in your home and another two on your mobile devices through Sunday Ticket.

Google is also rolling out a new user interface for its NFL content this season. It's based on a UI redesign the company released earlier this year, which "[gives] viewers easier access to view comments and video summaries without interrupting the video they’re watching," according to Tuesday's Google Blog announcement. You'll be able look up live stats and scores from other games (unless you have spoiler mode on, which hides the outcomes of the match ups you designate), track player performances for your fantasy league, and assemble multiview combinations without having to flip away from the games you're watching.

The player tracking comes as part of YouTube's new Fantasy View this season. You'll be able to link your YouTube TV and Yahoo Fantasy Sports accounts and "follow [your] fantasy players while watching directly on the TV screen," per the announcement, as well as show you highlights and multiview combinations "tailored" to your fantasy lineup. Fantasy View will launch for regular YouTube on mobile devices, tablets, and the web later in the season.

