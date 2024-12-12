YouTube TV is a good way to keep access to live TV in the cord-cutting era. Compared to services like DirecTV, it's also pretty cheap. Now, though, prices are going up, taking away some of the attractiveness it had—at least until other providers inevitably do the same thing.

YouTube TV has just sent out a few emails confirming users of a change to its pricing scheme. Instead of $72.99 a month for the Base plan, the service is now costing $82.99 per month going forward. Google says that this price change is to keep up with the rising costs of the content the platform provides, but an extra $10 a month is the cost of a whole streaming service. It's very steep, but it's in line with previous price hikes for subscriptions in this category. The price increase is effective starting next month, on January 13th, 2025.

Cory Gunther / How-To Geek

This price hike is effective for both the regular Base Plan and the version of the Base Plan that includes the NFL Sunday Ticket. If you haven't checked out YouTube TV yet, it's currently offering 10 days for free as well as 3 months for $59.99 each, but afterwards, the new $82.99 price will apply. This is also without accounting for add-ons, which will increase this $82.99 price by quite a bit.

You can save money by looking at the Spanish Plan or contracting the specific channels you want to watch, but it will result in a very limited experience and chances are you'll probably won't end up saving much by the end. It's the sad truth, but it's increasingly harder to escape these price hikes. Both DirecTV and Dish have increased their prices this year, and we don't think this will be the last time they do. The only option is to pay up or unsubscribe.

Source: Google