Like many others, I use streaming services as a lower-cost solution to cable TV. After enjoying YouTube TV for nearly five years and dealing with countless price increases, I'm looking for other options. And for me, the best option would be a cheaper YouTube TV tier.

Google's streaming service arrived in 2017, packed with channels for only $34.99 per month. It's a viable alternative to Sling TV, cable, and other services. Like everything else lately, that affordable price point didn't last. By the end of 2019, price increases took it to $50 per month, and six months later, in June 2020, YouTube TV jumped to $64.99 per month.

YouTube further increased the price in 2023, and it's happening again next month, officially jumping from $72.99 to $83 per month. What gives?

YouTube TV Needs Different Packages

At this point, things are getting too expensive, and it's time for YouTube TV to offer different channel lineups in separate tiers for customers. If it costs nearly as much as traditional cable, give us flexible channel selections to suit our preferences, just like cable does.

For example, Sling TV does an excellent job splitting up its offerings. Subscribers can choose between Sling Orange or Sling Blue packages, which cost between $40 and $45 per month, depending on the channels and region. Or, you can get both at a discount.

Sling TV

This lets the customer choose the channels that are important to them instead of paying a high price for everything. What a concept, right? Give users the option for all the sports channels and select movie channels for one price, then some kid-friendly lineups and other goods in a second tier. Then, let subscribers choose what they want.

Sling TV isn't the only one giving its users more choices. You can choose from multiple streaming providers these days. For example, Fubo TV has a wide array of channel packages; even legacy cable brands are available as a streaming package.

You can get DirecTV Stream in three different tiers, whichever fits your needs and budget. And while they're all a little more expensive than YouTube TV, even after the price increase, at least you have options. With YouTube TV, it's all or nothing.

YouTube TV Is Great, But It Could Be Better

I think YouTube TV is one of the best streaming services for live sports, even if it recently lost some regional channels and the MLB network. It's the new home of the NFL Sunday Ticket, and multiview is a game-changer. In fact, being able to watch most NCAA college football games and having the Sunday Ticket is the main reason I'm still a subscriber.

YouTube TV already offers a slew of add-on packages for premium content, like MAX, Showtime, Starz, Sports Plus, etc., so it shouldn't be too hard to branch out the main offering into additional add-on tiers.

On top of paying the high monthly charge, Google is already getting a bunch of my money as I subscribe to the NFL Sunday Ticket. I'm hopeful they'll realize this latest hike is a bit too costly for many customers and split it into two or three different packages. That'd make me happy, but I doubt it'll happen. Let me get a few popular channels, including sports, news, ESPN, and NFL Network, for $44.99 a month. I don't need HGTV, MSNBC, Nickelodeon, or the Food Network. Split those off, similar to how Sling Blue and Sling Orange each cater to different customers.

YouTube TV's subscriber count keeps increasing, but now that it's $82.99 per month, we might finally start to see people leave. If that happens, maybe it'll force some changes. All I'm asking for is an affordable base package, with more expensive tiers for those who want everything YouTube TV has to offer.