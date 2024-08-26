From now through August 30th, YouTube TV is offering new customers 31% off the Base Plan package. This discount, which applies to your first four months of membership, equates to $80 in savings.

The YouTube TV Base Plan usually costs $72.99 a month. Today's discount brings the price down to $52.99 for four months—it's an excellent price for a streaming TV service with unlimited DVR storage, and it's far less than what you'd pay for an equivalent cable TV plan.

Of course, this promotional discount only lasts for four months. And after the promo period is over, your monthly fee will leap up to the standard $72.99—no big deal, YouTube TV doesn't have annual contracts or cancelation fees, so you can cancel your membership at any time to avoid paying full price.

This offer is only available to new subscribers who have never signed up for a YouTube TV Base Plan membership or trial. However, former customers may be able to skirt this requirement by using a new Google account and credit card at signup.

Also, the YouTube TV Base Plan does not include the NFL Sunday Ticket. If you want to watch out-of-market football games, you need to buy the Sunday Ticket add-on at signup or secure the Sunday Ticket through a third party, such as your carrier. (For reference, you can purchase and stream the NFL Sunday Ticket on its own. It doesn't require a YouTube TV membership, but it costs less when it's bundled with YouTube TV.)

Sign up for the YouTube TV Base Plan before August 30th to save a total of $80 during your first four months. Again, this offer is only available to new subscribers. Check the YouTube TV Terms and Conditions if you need additional information.

Source: YouTube TV via Cord Cutters News