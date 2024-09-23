Google is jacking up YouTube Premium prices for subscribers in the European Union, South America, the Middle East, and other regions. This global price hike is accompanied by the beta launch of YouTube Premium Lite, an ad-supported memership tier.

New pricing varies between regions and has been reported through several Reddit threads. In some EU member states, for example, people reported seeing their Individual plan increasing from €12 a month to €14 a month, with Family plans going from €18 a month to €26. Your mileage may vary.

These price changes do not impact U.S. subscribers. In fact, they are a reflection of the U.S. price hike that YouTube Premium introduced at the start of 2024. The streaming service boosted its Individual plan from $12 a month to $14 a month for U.S. customers. Family subscribers were hit even harder as prices leaped from $18 a month to $23 a month,

Google is also experimenting with a new Lite plan with fewer features in exchange for a lower monthly fee. Screenshots shared on Reddit reveal that YouTube Lite costs €6 a month in the European Union and includes "limited ads" on YouTube Music and Kids. The Lite plan, which had been rumored for some time, also lacks perks like background play and offline downloads. It's currently a beta program and is only available to select customers.

Premium Lite isn't "new," as it was previously offered in select countries through a pilot program. That said, the program was discontinued in 2023. Google has not formally announced the return of Premium Lite.

From my personal experience, YouTube Premium is well worth the asking price. I've had a YouTube Premium subscription for years now, and all I know is that it's saved me countless hours of my life that I otherwise would've wasted on sitting through ad breaks. However, I suggest that Apple users sign up through the official YouTube Premium website, as you'll overpay if you sign up through the app store.

Source: Reddit via The Verge