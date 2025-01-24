YouTube Music's Speed Dial can look the way you want with "Pin to Speed Dial." With this feature, you can pin what you want to listen to and access it from the comfort of your Home tab. Here's all you need to know.

What Is Pin to Speed Dial?

"Pin to Speed Dial" is a YouTube Music feature that allows you to customize your Speed Dial widget, which you can access from your Home tab. This lets you pin your favorite music on your Home tab, giving you quick access to songs, playlists, or albums you might be hooked on.

Close

By using this feature, your Speed Dial section can be more than just a place to view what you have on repeat (or what YouTube Music restricts you to). "Pin to Speed Dial" can help you personalize the section and pin anything you want to listen to.

What Can You Pin?

"Pin to Speed Dial" lets you pin any track, album, playlist, radio station, or video version of a song to your Home tab's Speed Dial widget. You can even pin your Liked Music playlist to Speed Dial. After pinning an item to Speed Dial, you can play it instantly from your home page.

Unfortunately, "Pin to Speed Dial" cannot be used to pin podcast episodes to your Home tab yet. You can, however, save podcast episodes to the "Episodes for Later" playlist, which can be pinned to Speed Dial.

One problem you might face with the Speed Dial widget is that it only allows you to pin six items at a time. If you are pinning 4-5 tracks or albums, you might only be able to view all the items at a time if your phone is on landscape display. Speed Dial displays items as they are added in rotation, so it might be convenient for you to remove older tracks or albums from Speed Dial to make space for newer ones.

Close

How to Use It?

To use this feature, go to a song, album, playlist, or radio station. Click the three dots next to it, and tap on "Pin to Speed Dial."

Close

To view your pinned item, navigate to your Home tab, scroll to the "Speed Dial" widget, and check your pinned items.

To remove an item from Speed Dial, go to the Speed Dial widget and long-press the item you want to unpin. Now, click "Unpin from Speed Dial."

Close

Where Can You Use This Feature?

The "Pin to Speed Dial" feature is currently only available for iOS and Android users of the YouTube Music app. The feature is unavailable on the desktop version or through the web browser. However, if you pin something to your Speed Dial through the iOS or Android app, you can still view this in the Home tab of your YouTube Music desktop app or web app. It will be available under the "Listen Again" category, indicated by a pin near the item's name.

The ability to pin items like albums or playlists to your library is something you might be looking for on music streaming platforms. The "Pin to Speed Dial" feature is something that comes close since it personalizes your quick access to the music you want to stream and helps you pin music you might have on repeat.