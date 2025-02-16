I’m sure you’ve heard that YouTube is no longer allowing content blockers on its platform. Developers of these content blockers and YouTube have been trying to one-up each other for years. This minor arms race is coming to a head now.

How this Game of Cat and Mouse Started

Ads on YouTube are worse than ever—in quantity and quality. I recently sat through two unskippable ads before a thirty-second clip. Then a mid-roll ad every five minutes on a long tutorial video. YouTube is either serving ads for Grammarly or ads for fake mobile video games, pyramid schemes, and crypto scams. You can block some of those, by the way.

The Ads Keep Getting More Intrusive

YouTube is always concocting new kinds of ads. Think pre-roll ads, mid-roll ads, unskippable ads, banner ads, overlay ads, vertical ads, bumper ads, shopping ads, ad breaks during live streams, and hidden sponsorship ads. Now that YouTube is even trying to push ads on pause screens, it’s hard to imagine there was a time when YouTube didn’t have any ads whatsoever. The whole focus was just giving people a platform to “broadcast” themselves.

But all good things must come to an end. And for YouTube, that end came in the shape of Google, which acquired the platform in 2006 and introduced ads.