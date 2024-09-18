YouTube has announced Hype, a new feature focused on letting fans play an active role in the growth of their favorite growing creators. The feature lets users "Hype" videos from creators with under 500,000 subscribers, which helps a video's position on a new leaderboard that showcases the top 100 Hyped videos of the week.

Each user is given three Hypes per week, but there are plans to allow the purchase of more Hypes, which creates another potential revenue stream for creators (and YouTube). There's no word on whether YouTube Premium subscribers will get more Hypes as of now. YouTube has emphasized that hyping videos won't affect users' recommendations or search results. So, if a creator is supported by a lot of people with disposable income, they will probably be able to rise through the ranks of the hype leaderboard.

YouTube is pitching Hype as a way for creators to find an audience without directly advertising their channel. As viewers Hype a creator's videos, they accumulate points that factor into a weekly leaderboard specific to their country. This leaderboard exposure will then introduce their content to a broader audience, which is a win. That's not to mention all the money they would receive if each Hype was paid for. While this seems unfair for creators without as many fans, YouTube has accounted for that. YouTube has incorporated a "small creator bonus," a point multiplier for channels with fewer subscribers, so they're at a level playing field with bigger creators.

YouTube

Beyond the leaderboard, Hype is a direct communication channel between viewers and creators, highlighting the content that resonates most with the audience. Videos that achieve "top-Hyped" status receive a special badge, signaling their popularity among fans. The concept of Hype stemmed from the observation that passionate fans desire to be more than just passive viewers; they want to actively participate in their favorite creators' journeys. Surveys made by YouTube found that fans want to be more than just passive viewers. YouTuber fans want to participate in the journey of a YouTuber, so this helps them do it.

YouTube had a lot of ideas before it settled on Hype. One idea was to let viewers directly contribute to a video's Hype within the first 24 hours or sponsor specific segments. The feedback helped the company stick to a simpler approach of a seven-day window and the Hype leaderboard. Initial beta tests resulted in 5 million Hypes across more than 50,000 unique channels in just four weeks. Interestingly, the 18 to 24 age group is the most active hyping demographic.

Hype is currently limited to Brazil, Taiwan and Turkey, and YouTube plans to roll it out to more regions in the future.

Source: YouTube