YouTube has extended its $100 discount on NFL Sunday Ticket to YouTube Premium subscribers. There was no mention of those in the family Premium plan also receiving the discount or package, but that seems likely as well.

The discount on the NFL Sunday Ticket brings the total cost of the package down to $379. This is a significant saving from the usual $479 price tag. The offer is particularly timely as it's coming only in the second week of the NFL season. This discount was previously exclusive to YouTube TV subscribers, but now YouTube Premium members can also take advantage of the reduced price. This is a significant deal because YouTube TV costs $72.99 a month, while YouTube Premium only costs $13.99 a month.

While the $100 discount makes NFL Sunday Ticket more affordable, it's still a significant investment for fans. However, unless a fan wants to stick to highlights and post-game wrap-ups, there is no other option except for the occasional rare offer. YouTube has exclusive access to the NFL Sunday ticket in the U.S. territories, so any potential buyers will have to use the standalone YouTube Primetime Channel. Don't expect any alternatives anytime soon because it benefits YouTube to keep out the competition in the sports streaming market.

YouTube is also offering a bundle deal for anyone interested in signing up for multiple services. Interestingly, it's cheaper than just the Sunday ticket and will likely get more subscribers to YouTube TV. Potential buyers can pick from the NFL Sunday Ticket add-on, local and national games, and YouTube TV for four payments of $69.75 a month. Or, you can pay $279 a year, which is another $100 cheaper than the Sunday Ticket discount. This shows that the strategy is focused on increasing subscriptions across its platform.

Source: YouTube via Droidlife