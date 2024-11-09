Key Takeaways Smart TVs from select brands, like Samsung and LG, may have built-in cameras or offer add-on cameras.

Look for small camera lenses around the bezel or base of the TV to determine if it has a camera.

Smart TV cameras offer features like video calls, gesture controls, and facial recognition, which may be a privacy concern.

Did you know that a number of smart TVs come equipped with cameras? While that idea may raise privacy concerns for many people, and rightfully so, these cameras offer several neat features you can explore.

Cameras embedded inside a smart TV aren't extremely common, but we've seen them in select models by Samsung, LG, Sony, and others. Additionally, some manufacturers offer add-on cameras that buyers can plug into the TV's USB port for video calls or Zoom meetings.

How to Tell If a Smart TV Has a Camera

To determine whether your smart TV has a camera, inspect it visually, check the user manual, look up the specifications list, and skim through the hardware section or software features. If your TV has features like gestures or video calling, it probably has a camera.

Like most smartphones and laptops, the first place to look on your Smart TV is the top center bezel between the screen and the outer frame. It could also be slightly off-center or on the left or right side. Look for a small circle cutout or lens. They're almost as small as the front-facing camera on your phone, so look close.

Check for a small camera on the frame or even near the base. Many TVs have infrared sensors on the bottom middle that interact with the remote control, and a camera could be there, but don't confuse the little red IR circle with a camera.

Smart TV Camera Features You Can Try

Samsung

It's kinda scary to think that your TV is spying on you and watching back as you watch it, and we'll talk more about that in a moment. If you're not worried and simply want to try some of the many features a camera provides, here's a list. Keep in mind that not all TVs with cameras offer the same features, controls, or abilities.

Video Calls and Meetings: Select Samsung F series, HU, and JS could have a camera, which the company touts as a great way for Zoom conference calls, Skype, or video calls with friends and family without huddling around a small computer screen.

Select Samsung F series, HU, and JS could have a camera, which the company touts as a great way for Zoom conference calls, Skype, or video calls with friends and family without huddling around a small computer screen. Facial and User Recognition: Smart TVs with cameras may offer facial recognition that detects a user's face and can adjust settings, easy account login, and recommendations for an improved user experience.

Smart TVs with cameras may offer facial recognition that detects a user's face and can adjust settings, easy account login, and recommendations for an improved user experience. Gesture Controls: Use the camera to navigate Smart TV menus and streaming apps without using a remote. Adjust the volume with the flip of a finger. The idea is similar to the gesture controls of the Xbox Kinect or PlayStation Camera.

Use the camera to navigate Smart TV menus and streaming apps without using a remote. Adjust the volume with the flip of a finger. The idea is similar to the gesture controls of the Xbox Kinect or PlayStation Camera. Virtual Mirror: Some TVs can double as security cameras and monitors while you're away or a virtual mirror for health and fitness-related apps.

Some TVs can double as security cameras and monitors while you're away or a virtual mirror for health and fitness-related apps. and more

As you can see, there are several features you can take advantage of if your smart TV has a camera. Facial recognition is a big one, and it could help with automatic account login, recommendations, and more.

Most Smart TVs have microphones, too, which enable voice controls and other commands. I don't know about you guys, but I have never used Google Assistant on my TV, and I probably wouldn't use gesture controls either. That said, on some models, those are options worth exploring.

Potential Smart TV Camera Privacy Issues

We have cameras on our phones, laptops, Ring indoor cameras, refrigerators, robot vacuums, and many other products—yet the idea of a camera on a TV is frowned upon. As a result, many brands that offered them 3–4 years ago have since stopped or only offer add-on cameras.

There is no evidence that smart TV cameras track users, but the built-in microphones and cameras are still a big privacy concern for many. Sure, both could be used maliciously to collect data, and there's always the threat of any camera getting hacked if it's online, so take that as you will.

However, the bigger concern is ACR. Most smart TVs have a technology built-in called "Automatic Content Recognition," which works in the background. Smart TV ACR can listen to the audio, capture what's on the screen, and track your watching habits to deliver targeted ads better. Thankfully, you can turn off these features, and some users may go as far as disconnecting their TV from the internet to improve privacy.

So, if you have a smart TV with a camera, go ahead and give some of these features a try. Who knows, maybe you'll enjoy gesture controls or video calls with family members. And if you don't like the idea at all, head into Settings > Privacy and look for a way to disable the camera. Otherwise, you might be better off buying a new TV.