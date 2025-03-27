Summary Old Pebble watches (firmware 3.x and above) will be compatible with the new iOS and Android companion app launching alongside the Core 2 Duo and Core Time 2 watches.

While Core Devices is not directly focused on porting the new open-source PebbleOS to older Pebble devices, there's active development by community members.

The Rebble project continues to support older Pebble watches, providing functionality independently of the new PebbleOS.

Last week was exciting for those who have been interested in wearable tech for a while. After nearly a decade of dormancy, Pebble returned with the announcement of two new Pebble ePaper smartwatches coming this year. Now, we're getting some good news for old Pebble watches, too.

The journey has been an interesting one for owners of the original Pebble smartwatches. Back in 2016, the company filed for insolvency, and Fitbit acquired most of Pebble's assets. The Pebble web services were discontinued on June 30, 2018, rendering existing devices mostly unusable.

However, Pebble diehards banded together to create "Rebble," an unofficial development group with the mission of extending support for existing devices. Rebble allowed users to switch their devices from the original Pebble web services over to Rebble Web Services, restoring some of the functionality. This was a great community-driven project that saved many Pebbles from being abandoned.

With the news of Google open-sourcing the PebbleOS codebase earlier this year and the new smartwatches, there's been some excitement about the possibilities for older devices. Founder Eric Migicovsky addresses several of the frequently asked questions he's been receiving, including the future of old Pebble watches.

Will my old Pebble watch work with the new upcoming iOS and Android apps? Yes! We will launch a new app for iOS and Android before we start shipping Core 2 Duo. This new app will be compatible with all old Pebbles on firmware 3.x and above.

The new upcoming app mentioned is a companion app for the new Core 2 Duo and Core Time 2 watches. This app will essentially take the place of the long-gone original Pebble companion app, and it will bring back easy access to watch faces, apps, and settings. Currently, you can browse the store at apps.rebble.io.

But what about the new PebbleOS? Will that be coming to old Pebble watches? Eric addresses that question as well.

Can my old Pebble run the new open source PebbleOS? Maybe! Updating old watches to work with the new firmware is not something we (Core Devices) is focused on, but there is a, among others, a very smart ex-Pebbler working on this and we are helping as much as we can. Are you an embedded developer and want to help? Join #firmware-dev on the Rebble Discord.

That sounds like a pretty strong "maybe," which is cool to hear. Of course, if you really want to use an old Pebble, the Rebble project is still alive and kicking. You certainly don't need to wait for the new PebbleOS to be ported over, but it does sound like that will likely happen at some point.

This is all very exciting for everyone who has owned or been interested in a Pebble smartwatch. There's something special about an ePaper display and battery life measured in days instead of hours. It's a great option for people who want a more minimal experience. If you'll excuse me, I need to go dust off my old Pebble Time Steel.

Source: Eric Migicovsky