Key Takeaways iOS 18 overhauls Control Center and makes it possible to resize, move, and grouping controls, including third-party app integrations.

You can now separate controls onto individual pages or opt for a minimalist one-page setup just like iOS 17 and earlier.

iOS 18 introduces a power button within the Control Center for shutting down your device, and allows you to customize the lock screen flashlight and camera controls.

iOS 18 overhauls the Control Center you use to interact with many iPhone functions. You can now resize, move, and group controls. For the first time, third-party apps can even provide their own controls. Here's what's new and how to make the most of it.

Control Center Gets a Major Revamp

Control Center ships with multiple pages, but you can delete them for a one-page Control Center like before. Also, you can change the default camera and flashlight controls on the Lock Screen. The same Control Center updates are available on the iPad with iPadOS 18.

You can browse the full set of available Control Center controls using a built-in gallery and organize controls into convenient groups like media playback and connectivity.

iOS 18 supports the same iPhone models as iOS 17. The iPadOS 18 system requirements have changed, though, as the 10.5-inch iPad Pro (2017), second-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2017) and 9.7-inch iPad (2018) are unsupported.

How to Navigate iOS 18’s Control Center

Swiping down from the top-right corner opens the Control Center, and swiping up from the bottom of the screen or touching an empty area closes it. The gesture should be familiar to anyone who has used the Control Center on iOS 17 and earlier.

Control Center ships with three pages of controls that you can switch between by swiping up and down through the icons along the right edge.

The Favorites page is what you see when you open the Control Center. There are also two additional pages, one with your media controls and the other bringing connectivity options for features such as cellular data, Satellite SOS, and AirDrop.

iOS 18’s Control Center Has a Power Button

You can now bring up the shutdown screen from within the Control Center, which wasn’t possible before. Touch and hold a new Power button in the top-right corner until it expands (a bit difficult to see a bigger version with the finger obstructing the button), then let go.

I prefer this shortcut over pressing the physical buttons to reach the slide-to-power-off screen.

Using the Control Center Inside Apps

To prevent the Control Center gesture from clashing with multitouch gestures in apps and touch controls in games, you can temporarily turn off Control Center access in apps by going to Settings > Control Center and turning off “Access Within Apps.”

By default, the Control Center is accessible within apps.

Accessing the Control Center via the Lockscreen

To disable Control Center access from the lock screen, venture into Settings > Face ID & Passcode and turn on the Control Center option in the "Allow Access When Locked" section.

Doing so increases your privacy, especially if you tend to leave your locked iPhone unattended,

How to Add or Remove Control Center Buttons

Similar to the widget gallery, Control Center in iOS and iPadOS 18 now has its own built-in gallery. But first, you must enter editing mode by hitting the "+" plus button in the top-left or holding an empty area of the Control Center until drag handles pop up.

Now choose “Add more controls” at the bottom of the screen to open the control gallery.

Swipe up and down to scroll through the available controls from Apple’s and third-party apps installed on your iPhone or use the search field to surface any control by its name.

Touch a desired control to add it to your Control Center. Repeat the steps above to add additional controls. You can add multiple instances of the same control if you like.

To remove a control, hit the "-" minus icon in its top-left corner.

On iOS 17 and earlier, you had to add or remove controls from view via Settings > Control Center, but that interface is gone in iOS 18 in favor of the new gallery of controls.

Apple’s Control Center API lets developers ship custom controls. Update your installed apps, then browse the control gallery to see if there are any new third-party controls.

iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 owners can customize the Action button so that pressing it instantly invokes any control available from within the Control Center.

How to Customize the Control Center Layout

You can rearrange controls, change their size, and even create custom groups of controls. With the Control Center in editing mode, move your controls around the grid freely.

To resize a control, grab the handle in the lower-right corner.