Apple has released a new app called Apple Invites, designed to streamline the event planning process for iPhone users and even non-Apple users for a change. The app lets you create and share custom invitations, manage RSVPs, contribute to shared photo albums, and even collaborate on event playlists with Apple Music.

You can already handle invites through the Apple Calendar app, but this is an upgraded experience. Anyone can RSVP to invitations, regardless of whether they have an Apple device or account. In order to actually create an invitation, though, you'll need an iCloud+ subscription. Apple Invites offers a range of features to enhance the event planning experience. Users can personalize invitations with images from their photo library or choose from a curated selection of backgrounds within the app. We also get integration with Maps and Weather, which also helps potential guests with directions and the day's forecast.

Hosts have full control over their events, with the ability to view and manage guest lists, share invitations via a link, and customize the information displayed in the preview. Guests can respond to invitations through the app or on the web without needing an iCloud+ subscription or Apple account. You can create dedicated Shared Albums for each event, letting participants contribute photos and videos. And if you have an iPhone 16 Pro, you also get access to some Apple Intelligence features. You have integration with Image Playground that allows users to generate unique images based on concepts, descriptions, and people from their photo library. And we also have Writing Tools to help you write up a message for the invitation.

The app is available as a free download for iPhone users, although to use it to the fullest, you'll need an iCloud+ subscription. Check out more info on Apple's website.

Source: Apple