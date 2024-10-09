Key Takeaways Second-generation AirPods, AirPods Pro 2, and AirPods 4 (both models) allow for hands-free calls and Siri replies with head gestures.

Head gestures can be customized in Settings and provide a hands-free option for notifications.

AirPods head gestures work well enough, but you can turn them off if you feel a bit self-conscious while randomly nodding and shaking your head.

Some AirPods models have integrated motion sensors that iOS 18 uses to detect head movement. This means you can respond to incoming calls and Siri notifications, hands-free, with simple gestures. Here's how it works.

Which AirPods Are Compatible?

Head gestures require Apple's enhanced H2 headphone chip in the second-generation AirPods (Lightning and USB-C versions), AirPods Pro 2, and AirPods 4 (ANC and non-ANC versions), along with firmware version 7A294 or later. No other AirPods models are compatible.

Justin Duino / How-To Geek

To check the firmware version of your AirPods, connect them to your iPhone, launch Settings, select your AirPods, and scroll down to find the firmware version in the About section.

Apple's support page lists new features and fixes for AirPods firmware.

To update your AirPods to the latest firmware, connect them to your iPhone, iPad, or Mac, put the earbuds in their charging case, and close the lid but leave the case plugged into power. Your device should download and install the latest AirPods firmware overnight.

Head gestures are unsupported when using AirPods as regular Bluetooth earbuds (without the smarts) on Android and other non-Apple platforms.

Head gestures require that your AirPods be paired with an iPhone running iOS 18.0 or later, an iPad powered by iPadOS 18.0 or later, or a Mac with macOS Sequoia 15.0 or later.

You can see your current iOS or iPadOS version number in Settings > General > About > iOS Version. To check which macOS version your Mac currently uses, navigate to System Settings > General > About, then find the version number displayed in the macOS section.

To update your iPhone, iPad, and Mac to the latest operating system software, venture into Settings > General Software Update on your iPhone and iPad and System Settings > General > Software Update on your Mac, then follow the onscreen instructions.

What Are the Gestures?

Head gestures are natural. To accept an incoming call, tilt your head up and down in a simple "yes" gesture. Conversely, move your head left to right in a "no" gesture to decline a call.

To accept or decline calls with head gestures, be sure to set the Announce Calls feature in Settings > Siri > Announce Calls to an option other than "Never."

Head gestures allow you to respond to Siri hands-free. When you hear the assistant announce a new message or notification, just nod your head up and down to reply to the message via dictation. To dismiss the notification, shake your head side-to-side.

Before you can open or dismiss notifications with head gestures, you must go to Settings > Siri > Announce Notifications and switch on "Announce Notifications."

If "Reply Without Confirmation" is enabled in the Announce Notifications section of your Siri settings, the assistant will send your dictated message response immediately. Otherwise, Siri will read your response aloud, and then ask whether you'd like to send it or abort the operation. Nod your head to send the reply or shake your head to dismiss it.

Head gestures also let you respond to Siri's confirmational Yes/No questions.

How to Enable and Customize Head Gestures

AirPods head gestures are enabled by default when you install iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia, but you can toggle the feature at will and customize how head shakes work.

Managing AirPods Head Gestures on an iPhone and iPad

Open the Settings app on your iPhone or iPad and select your connected AirPods below your Apple Account profile image at the top or go to the Bluetooth section and touch the "i" button next to their name. Next, scroll halfway down, choose the "Head Gestures" option, and toggle the Head Gestures switch to turn the feature on or off.

Close

Below that are two additional options for head gestures. Select "Accept, Reply" and choose between "Up and Down" and "Side to Side" as the preferred head movement to accept phone calls and respond to notifications via Siri.

Conversely, choosing "Decline, Dismiss" lets you select a head gesture to decline calls and dismiss notifications that Siri reads aloud.