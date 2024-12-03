Key Takeaways Simulation games imitate real-life concepts and have a basis in realism, which can be appealing to non-gamers.

Simulators offer immersive yet low-stress gameplay that allows players to relax and unwind, often in a sandbox environment that they control.

With so many different simulators, there's a game for just about every interest.

We live in a time when action-packed, adrenaline-pumping online games are all the rage. With so much hype surrounding those types of games, it's easy to overlook or forget about the more relaxing game categories. One that particularly stands out is the simulation genre.

Simulation Games Imitate Real-Life Concepts

As the name suggests, simulation video games (or simulators for short) replicate real-life concepts or activities in video game form with as much detail as possible. The focus is usually limited to a single activity, as a game that simulates all of real life still isn't feasible.

For example, Euro Truck Simulator 2 puts you in the shoes of a European truck driver who transports trailers from point A to point B, but you also have to obey traffic laws, refuel, sleep, buy new trucks, reverse into loading bays, and more. There's even a management game tacked on, where you manage a haulage company, build up a fleet, and earn increasingly lucrative contracts.

For some, simulators are the perfect gateway genre for getting into video games in the first place. Thanks to their basis in realism and intuitive gameplay, new gamers are less likely to be quickly overwhelmed by a thousand different game modes and options. This is especially true if you pick a simulator that you're at least half-familiar with or interested in (like a driving simulator, for example).

It's the best genre to convince your older family members that they too should play games. For example, Powerwash Simulator provides you with a power washer and something to clean. Once you get the hang of the simple controls and core gameplay loop, you can almost let your mind wander as you play. There's no denying the fact that it's a digital chore, but there's also something profoundly satisfying about it.

FuturLab/Square Enix/Steam

A Different Way to Play

Simulators aren't like your traditional run-of-the-mill shooters and platformers. They blur the line between reality and video games, meaning you have lots of freedom in what you can do and can play by your own rules. While you're usually provided an objective, it's more of an optional thing, as many simulators are more akin to sandbox games.

For instance, you can play as a normal truck driver in Euro Truck Simulator 2, or you can create complete chaos on the road by doing things you'd never do in real life, such as driving twice the speed limit or ignoring stop signs. Alternatively, you can set your own goals and objectives or participate in those set by the community on forums and Reddit.

SCS Software

A game that embodies this feature is BeamNG.drive, a vehicle and physics simulator. You can drive through various environments, race on tracks, drift, set up car crashes, and more. Just let your imagination run wild. Perhaps the most fun part comes from the numerous user-generated mods and content, such as custom terrains, cars, and levels.

Simulators Feature Immersive Yet Low-Stress Gameplay

Many online and AAA games are packed with action, so it's nice to switch things up with something more relaxing. For those who aren't fans of puzzles and story-focused games, simulators offer an excellent way to unwind while still making you pay full attention. Simulators allow you to fully immerse yourself in an activity and experience something cerebral, something that makes you think.

Combined with the lack of urgency and goals, it makes for the perfect way to unwind after a long workday. It's mundane enough to feel low stakes while still allowing you to step into a role that you wouldn't ordinarily be able to perform in real life.

Sydney Louw Butler / How-To Geek

However, not all simulators are necessarily relaxing or "boring." For those looking for adrenaline-pumping action that still feels like real life rather than an explosion-packed Michael Bay movie, try racing sims. A half-decent racing wheel with force feedback will put you right in the driver's seat of a Formula One car, which can make for some thrilling afternoons.

A Simulator for Every Interest

Simulators are one of the most diverse genres out there, meaning there's a simulation game for everyone and everything. You've likely noticed that many simulators focus on vehicles and physics, but you can also find games that revolve more around social aspects, business, city-building, politics, sports, and more.

You get to experience what it is like to work in a profession or do a certain activity. You get to be a farmer in Farming Simulator, a mayor in Cities: Skylines, a coach in Football Manager, a PC builder in PC Simulator 2, and a psychopathic goat in Goat Simulator.

Another underrated aspect of simulators is the educational value that some of them deliver. Doing something yourself is one of the best ways to learn, so by doing that particular activity, you have the opportunity to learn how complex things work. Microsoft Flight Simulator is the closest thing we have to operating an actual aircraft.

While I'm not suggesting that you'll obtain a pilot's license just from playing the game, you'll certainly learn a ton about different airplane models and the fundamentals of flight. The 2024 update introduces a fully-fledged career mode where you can pick a field in which to specialize, earn different licenses, and build you own aviation business from scratch.

Flight sims are the quintessential simulators that are not only loved by enthusiasts and casuals, but also used to train real pilots. There are even projects like VATSIM, an online global network of air traffic controllers and pilots, to simulate the logistical experience of flying.

If you tend to ignore simulator games despite their skyrocketing popularity, it's time to start paying attention to them. Approach a simulator that piques your interest with an open mind, and you might just find your new favorite game for the next few weeks, months, or...