Windows File Explorer is a program that PC users are pretty familiar with. It's fairly intuitive and unassuming and gets the job done. But it actually has a lot of nifty hidden little features that many users don't know about. Windows doesn't tell you about them, but I will.

Using The Classic Windows 10 Context Menu

There are a lot of differences between Windows 10 and Windows 11, but some are more minor than others. User interface things like menus and whatnot tend to change, and though some people will argue that the newer UI is better somehow, some of us like to stick with what we're used to.

The context menu, which appears when you right-click on a file in File Explorer, was updated between Windows 10 and Windows 11, but if you prefer the older Windows 10 context menu, you can still access it in Windows 11's File Explorer.

Once you've opened up the regular Windows 11 context menu, simply click on the "Show More Options." Or, if you want to do things even more quickly, you can just right-click on the item in question while holding the Shift key. It's a small thing, but one feature that most people aren't even aware of.

If you want, you can also tweak the registry to make the Windows 10 context menu default in Windows 11.

Keyboard Functions For Selecting Multiple Files

There are plenty of times when you need to select multiple files at once. There's the old "drag your mouse cursor" option, but that one is clunky and doesn't help when your files aren't all next to each other. Thankfully, there are a number of keyboard functions you can use to do this instead. Some of these functions are common knowledge. A lot of people know that you can hold the Shift key while moving your arrow keys to select files as you travel across them, or by Shift-clicking the first and last items in a list of files (or folders) you want to select.

Fewer people know about the fact that you can hold the Control key while using the arrow keys, and instead of automatically selecting files as you move, you can press the Spacebar when you want to select another file. Personally, I think the easiest thing to do is just to hold "Control" while left-clicking each file you want with the mouse, but if you want to select multiple files using just your keyboard, these other functions are the way to go.

Optimizing Folder Properties to Display Content Differently

If you've paid close attention to the Windows 11 File Explorer, you may have noticed that different files are displayed a little differently.

For example, your Pictures folder displays larger thumbnails which show off your pictures, while your Documents folder will display everything as a list, with the most recently edited documents prioritized by default. There are also unique ways that music and downloaded files are displayed and filtered, though the differences are slight in many cases.

At any rate, the point is that you can set your file types to display however you want them to. Just right-click on a folder and choose "Properties," then click on the "Customize" tab. From there, you can optimize your folders to display however you want them to.