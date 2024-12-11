Most people probably don’t spend a lot of time thinking about how far from their computer monitor they should sit. But if you're not sitting the right distance away, you could be making your life more difficult–and I’m not going to tell you to sit farther away.

The Problem With Sitting Too Far Away

Bill Loguidice / How-To Geek

Common knowledge would tell you that it’s not good to sit too close to glowing screens. That's what our parents always told us about TV, right? Indeed, that is the philosophy I’ve always lived by until recently. Some changes to my desktop computer setup led me down a rabbit hole and a new 4K ultrawide monitor. Along the way, I stumbled upon some advice that surprised me.

It might seem counterintuitive, but sitting too far from your computer monitor can actually strain your eyes. When your monitor is too far away, you have to work harder to focus on the screen. This can lead to eye fatigue, headaches, and even blurred vision. Additionally, if you find yourself leaning forward to see the screen better, you could also be causing neck and back pain.

Think of it like reading a book. If you hold the book too far away, you'll have to strain your eyes to read the text. The same principle applies to your computer monitor. As surprising as it may sound, you might actually need to move it closer.

Finding the Perfect Distance

Apple

So, how far should you be sitting from your monitor? A good rule of thumb is to have your monitor at arm's length away. Extend your arm out in front of you—the distance between your eyes and your fingertips is a good starting point.

However, the ideal distance can vary depending on the size of your monitor and its resolution. For example, if you have a larger monitor, you may need to sit a bit further away. However, if it’s a high-resolution screen–such as the case with my new 4K ultrawide–you might strain to see the smaller UI from further away.

My old 1080p ultrawide looked fine from nearly three feet away because the UI was blown up fairly large. However, the UI on the same exact size monitor in 4K was far too small from the same distance. That’s when I found the advice that suggested sitting within arm's reach, or 20-30 inches. Now that my monitor is closer, everything looks much better. I never would have thought it would be recommended to move my screen closer to my eyes.

Ultimately, the best way to find the perfect distance is to experiment. Adjust your chair and monitor placement until you find a position that is comfortable for your eyes and body. Pay attention to how your body feels after a long day of sitting at your computer. If you experience any eye strain, headaches, or neck and back pain, you may need to adjust your distance.