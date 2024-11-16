Key Takeaways Siri uses ChatGPT for complex queries on iPhone models with Apple Intelligence.

Older iPhones can access ChatGPT through Siri by installing the ChatGPT app, and using the phrase "Ask ChatGPT."

Users can create shortcuts in the Shortcuts app to make ChatGPT use specific models or search features in Siri.

If your iPhone supports Apple Intelligence, Siri can turn to ChatGPT for help in case Apple's assistant is unable to answer a query itself. But it turns out that you can do the same on any iPhone, just by using one simple phrase.

How Siri Uses ChatGPT With Apple Intelligence

If you're using an iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, or any iPhone 16 model, your phone is capable of running Apple Intelligence. This means that in iOS 18.2, Siri can get help from ChatGPT to answer queries that are still beyond Siri's capabilities.

For example, if you ask Siri what the weather is like, you'll get an answer without needing to get ChatGPT to help. However, if you ask something more complex or creative, such as asking to write a limerick, then a notification will pop up asking if you're happy to use ChatGPT to fulfill the request.

If you tap "Use ChatGPT," the query will be sent to OpenAI's servers and a response will be generated using ChatGPT. It will still appear on the screen and be read aloud as if the answer was from Siri.

In an ideal world, Apple would have developed its own powerful generative AI model that it could use to supercharge Siri without needing to rely on other chatbots. However, as the current compromise, the addition of ChatGPT to Siri is very useful, giving its ability to answer far more complex queries than on-device processing alone.

How to Get Siri to Use ChatGPT on Older iPhones

If you have an older iPhone that doesn't support Apple Intelligence, you may be feeling a little jealous that some iPhone users can access ChatGPT through Siri when you can't. Well, it turns out that this isn't true. Even if you're using an older iPhone that can't run Apple Intelligence, you can still use ChatGPT within Siri, and it's incredibly simple to do.

The experience is very similar to how it works in Apple Intelligence, and all it requires is that you download and install the ChatGPT app from the App Store. This method will work with a free account, but you'll need to be signed in to the ChatGPT app.

Once you've done that, activate Siri by holding the Side or Home button on your iPhone, or by saying "Hey Siri." When Siri wakes up, say "Ask ChatGPT." You should see a message appear on your screen, asking if you want to turn on ChatGPT shortcuts with Siri. Tap "Turn On" to confirm.

Activate Siri again and say "Ask ChatGPT." Siri should now ask you what you want to ask ChatGPT about. Speak your request, just as you would with Siri, such as "Write me a limerick." After a few moments, the response generated by ChatGPT should appear on the screen, and be read aloud by Siri.

Any time you want ChatGPT to generate a response instead of Siri, simply launch Siri and say "Ask ChatGPT" and your request will be passed to the AI chatbot to handle, just like with Apple Intelligence.

Be wary when installing the ChatGPT app from the App Store. There are many apps with similar names and similar logos that appear in the search results. The official ChatGPT app is simply called "ChatGPT."

Create a Shortcut to Make ChatGPT Use a Specific Model in Siri

ChatGPT comes in a variety of models, some of which are more useful for different types of queries. For example, the o1-preview model is better at reasoning and can tell you how many times the letter R appears in the word strawberry, whereas most other models get the answer wrong.

Using "Ask ChatGPT" seems to default to using GPT-4. If you want to use a different model instead, you can create a custom shortcut in the Shortcuts app that will run the specific model that you select. You'll need a subscription to access some ChatGPT models.

Open the Shortcuts app and tap the "+" icon in the top right corner of the screen to create a new shortcut. Tap "Search Actions," type "Ask For" and select the "Ask For Input" action. Tap "Prompt" and type "What would you like to ask?"

Tap "Search Actions" again, type "Ask ChatGPT" and tap the model that you want to use. Tap "Message" and select "Ask for Input." This will take the text from your query and pass it to your selected model to answer.