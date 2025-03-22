A long time ago, in smartphones that looked very different, there were SD card slots for expanding storage. That’s a long-lost feature, but it’s still surprisingly easy to use external physical storage with your iPhone or Android phone.

The iPhone has never included a microSD card slot, but it was a staple in Android phones for many years. One of the last flagship Android phones with an SD card slot was the Samsung Galaxy S20 series in 2020. The feature hasn’t completely vanished from Android phones, but, by and large, it’s been abandoned.

Thanks to the wide adoption of USB-C, however, it’s now very easy to use portable external storage drives with phones. Obviously, you’re not going to keep a flash drive sticking out of the bottom of your phone 24/7 like you could with a microSD card, but these storage drives are very easy to keep with you.

The Decline of the SD Card Slot

Let’s rewind a bit and talk about why SD card slots fell out of fashion. It’s not something we talk about as much as the removal of the headphone jack, but there are some similarities.

First and foremost, it’s about manufacturing. Phone makers claimed getting rid of the SD card slot allowed for streamlined designs with more internal space and better water resistance. In reality, though, it was most likely for cutting costs. There have certainly been phones with IP68 ratings that feature SD card slots, but it's cheaper to ditch it completely.

The other reasons have to do with how people use their phones. Manufacturers claimed people rarely used microSD cards with their phones, especially as cloud storage became more common. They said the same thing about wired headphones, but it probably was more true in the case of external storage. It’s not something most people need, at least not all the time.

The Rise of USB-C Storage Drives

The ability to use a USB flash drive with your phone is not new, of course. As long as you had the right adapter, you could do it when phones had micro USB ports. But USB-C has greatly simplified the experience. You don’t need an awkward adapter anymore.

Portable storage drives have gotten ridiculously cheap over the last 10 years and more. You can get a three-pack of regular ‘ol USB-A 32GB flash drives for less than $20. And since devices with USB-C ports are so common now, USB-C flash drives have become prevalent and cheap, too.

Beyond price, the last point in the section above is another reason why USB-C flash drives are a great option. You probably don’t need an extra 32GB or more of storage in your phone all the time. If you did, you probably would have bought a phone with more storage built-in. For around $10, you can plop 32GB of storage on your key ring or in your daily go bag, and it’s there when you need it.