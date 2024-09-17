Key Takeaways Replace your iPhone case to make your device look and feel like new without spending on a new phone.

New cases can add functionality, like MagSafe compatibility, allowing for wireless charging and accessory attachment.

Investing in a quality case is cheaper than buying a new iPhone and protects your device, extending its lifespan and maintaining resale value.

Tempted by a new iPhone but still content with your current model? Spend your money on a new case to get that shiny new feeling on a budget.

Freshen Up Your iPhone by Replacing the Case

If your iPhone is a few years old, your case is probably looking a bit worse for wear. Plastic, rubber, silicon, and leather wear over time, taking all the knocks and scratches that would otherwise have damaged your iPhone.

Your old case is probably scratched and chipped, making your device feel dated when it has plenty of life left in it. Soft plastic cases tend to warp over time, especially if you remove your iPhone often for cleaning. Many cases split or crack, which puts your iPhone at risk of damage even inside of the case.

Tim Brookes / How-To Geek

Some cases, like my old Quad Lock case in the image above, take on a “polished” sheen from years of greasy hands. Not only does this look bad, it makes it more likely that your smartphone will slip out of your grip.

Over 50% of your iPhone's surface area is covered by your case, so replacing the outer shell can make a big difference to the way your device looks and feels. You can even adopt a completely new look by going for something different this time around.

A New Case Can Even Add Functionality

Apple’s magnetic charging and accessory system MagSafe has been present on all models since the iPhone 12. MagSafe is so good that it’s one of the best reasons to upgrade. If you have a compatible model then you’ll be pleased to know that MagSafe cases are everywhere now.

These cases allow you to not only charge your iPhone wirelessly but also attach all manner of MagSafe accessories like wallets, battery banks, and tripod mounts. Apple’s own MagSafe-compatible cases are a good place to start, or you can opt for third-party cases from the likes of Otterbox or Anker.

Tim Brookes / How-To Geek

For my iPhone 13 Pro, which I still can’t justify replacing, I decided to replace my classic QuadLock case with a thinner QuadLock MAG case. I love these cases for their rugged design and ability to lock in place when cycling, running, or doing anything particularly vigorous.

These MAG cases also include optional wireless charging (using QuadLock’s own adapter), but I was mostly interested in the thinner design so that my iPhone 13 Pro would finally sit flat on a table.

If battery life is your main concern, you might want to consider a battery case like the Mophie Juice Pack (even if the era of battery cases is over).

An Expensive Case Is Still Cheaper Than a New iPhone

You don’t save money by spending money, so the idea that buying a case will “save you” from buying an iPhone is rocky logic. That said, spending a little now on something that helps you get the most out of your existing device means you’ll have more money left in your pocket than if you bought a new iPhone.

That iPhone 16 would need a case of its own too. On top of this, a case can help safeguard your iPhone so that it lives longer and is in better condition when it’s time to sell or pass it on.

Tim Brookes / How-To Geek

Protection is of utmost importance here, but so too is having something that you like to look at and hold. The best cases aren’t just the ones that offer good protection, but that complement Apple’s design and don’t get in the way. Think of it as a quality of life improvement.

It can be hard to know where to begin when looking for a case, which is why we have so many case-buying guides. These can help you out whether you’re looking for an iPhone 15 Pro Max case for last year’s model, a regular iPhone 15 case, an iPhone SE case for your budget model, or even an iPhone 13 mini case for Apple’s now-discontinued smaller iPhone.