Sony's PlayStation Portal is a unique device for playing your PS5 games handheld, but you can achieve the same thing on a Steam Deck with an app called Chiaki. While this method comes with similar limitations, it's easy to install and offers a great way to get more out of your existing console and handheld.

Why PS5 Streaming on Steam Deck Is Worth It

Playing PS5 games on a handheld means you can sit anywhere in the same house as your PlayStation and continue right where you left off. As long as your console is turned on, and has a stable network connection, you can play your favorite PS5 games from the comfort of your bed, or while someone else is using your main screen.

This also opens up the possibility of cutting out the grind by playing through the more tedious parts without paying active attention to them while you multitask. Handheld gaming is great for this already, and consolidating your gaming library onto one device can make it even more convenient.

You can still only play a single game on your PS5 at a time. Using Remote Play doesn't allow one person to play a different game on your PS5 while you're streaming something else to a PlayStation Portal or Steam Deck handheld.

First Set up Remote Play on PS5

Before you can stream your PlayStation to your Steam Deck, you'll need to enable Remote Play on your PS5. Luckily, doing so is a matter of selecting a simple toggle in the console's settings.

From the home screen of your PS5, enter Settings by selecting the gear icon at the top of the screen and then navigate to System > Remote Play and select the toggle next to the "Enable Remote Play" option to turn the feature on for your account.

Then, select "Pair Device" just below the "Enable Remote Play" option. This should prompt a PIN to appear, which you will need to connect other devices to the console. Make a note of this number for now, as you will need it later.

You may also want to check your Wi-Fi connection to ensure it's stable enough to handle game streaming. While you're in settings, go to the "Network" option and select "Test Internet Connection" to perform a connection test to tell you what speeds you have.

If your PS5 determines your Wi-Fi network is too slow, it might be time to upgrade your router. You can probably get away with a good budget Wi-Fi 6 router.

Now Set Up Chiaki on Your Steam Deck

The easiest way to stream your PS5 to your Steam Deck is to install and set up the Chiaki app, which is available for free from the Steam Deck's "Discover" tab.

Enter desktop mode by holding down the Steam Deck's power button and selecting "Enter Desktop Mode." After the reboot, open the Discover app via the icon at the bottom of the screen and use the virtual keyboard to search for "Chiaki."

Make sure you select the one called "Chiaki4deck," which is optimized to run on a handheld, and tap the "Install" button.

After it's finished, you'll want to add it as a Non-Steam game by opening Steam in desktop mode and selecting "Games" in the top left corner and then "Add a Non-Steam Game."

Select the Chiaki app from the menu that appears and confirm your choice with the button at the bottom. This should make the app compatible with Steam in Gaming mode.

Open the Chiaki app via Steam while still in Desktop mode and select your desired console, in this case, the PS5, to register yours with your PSN account. Use the Trinket script and follow the provided URL to sign in to your PSN account, and paste the URL into Trinket after it redirects in order to generate a base64 code.

Enter the provided base64 code into the "PSN Account ID" box in Chiaki on your Steam Deck, followed by your console's Remote Play PIN beneath it, and click "Register" in the top right.

Once this is done, your Steam Deck should be properly linked to your PS5's Remote Play feature, and should be able to stream games from it as long as it's turned on. You won't need to generate this code again unless you need to re-register your PS5 or delete Chiaki and want to install it again.

Issues and Limitations Streaming PS5 to Steam Deck

Streaming PS5 games to your Steam Deck can work fairly seamlessly as long as you have a solid network connection, but less robust connections can fall victim to latency. Input lag, stuttering, and resolution issues can occur depending on the quality of the connection.

You can potentially improve it by running your PS5 games in performance mode and having a wired Ethernet connection to your console.

Chiaki shares the same limitations as Sony's official Remote Play methods like the PlayStation Portal or iPhone and Android apps, as you have to be on the same connection in order for streaming to work. This means playing your PS5 games on your Steam Deck is typically only possible when you're in the same building as your console.

Technically, you could solve this by running your home network through a VPN and using your mobile device as a Wi-Fi hotspot. This would let you stream your PS5 from anywhere, but it can also lead to more latency issues and inconsistent connection speeds.

Despite a few minor issues, Chiaki is a great tool that allows you to not only play your PS5 games remotely on your Steam Deck but also control the console and navigate menus. This means you can effectively use your Steam Deck as a portable PS5, including the ability to stream media, browse screenshots and use social features. This is a viable alternative to Sony's official PlayStation Portal handheld streaming unit.