Playing games on a smartwatch might seem impractical with its tiny display. But after trying it, I find it's an excellent way to kill some time while waiting at the dentist's office.

1 Snake

Yes, you can play the classic Snake game on your Samsung Galaxy Watch. Unfortunately, the developers have decided to make it a paid title. Also, graphically, it’s very minimal to the point that in a freeze-frame, you can’t even tell heads from tails—literally.

Close

That said, if you were a proud owner of a Nokia feature phone from the 2000s, this will take you on a trip down memory lane. The controls feel super responsive, and the small display doesn’t take away from the fun. You can also change the color of the board, enable or disable walls, and even tweak the snake's speed. Overall, this is an excellent option if you’re looking for a simple game to kill some time without taking out your phone.

2 Tic Tac Toe

Dibakar Ghosh | How-To Geek

Next, we have another classic game—Tic Tac Toe. You can play against a friend where both of you take turns tapping on the screen to insert Xs and Os in a 3x3 grid to try and connect three! Alternatively, you can also play against the computer, configure it to go first (or second), and increase its difficulty so it always plays the best move.