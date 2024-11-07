Key Takeaways Save on a PlayStation 5 or DualSense controller with Sony's certified refurbished versions at just under $400, saving you $100 on a new model.

Refurbished PS5 bundle includes everything you need including a console with a disk drive, a controller, cables, and the same one-year limited warranty seen on brand-new consoles.

Consider the benefits of a refurbished console with warranty and professional repairs over cheaper used alternatives.

The days of being unable to find a PlayStation 5 are thankfully behind us, but for some, holding off on a purchase has just been a matter of finances. With Sony now offering officially refurbished consoles, you can nab what is effectively a brand-new PS5 at a great price.

Get the PlayStation 5 and DualSense Controllers for Cheap

You've always been able to buy a PlayStation 5 and its controllers directly from Sony, but this was always a brand-new one at full price. Sony is now offering a new program where the company refurbishes used PS5 consoles and DualSense controllers to be "as good as new" and selling them at a lower price than products that just came fresh from the factory.

Currently, you can buy one of these officially refurbished PlayStation 5 consoles for $399.99, though you can also make monthly payments of $38 through Klarna too. This is $100 cheaper than buying a brand-new PS5 at $500, a pretty solid discount of 20%.

A certified refurbished DualSense Wireless controller will run you $60, as opposed to the usual $75 for a new one.

That said, you don't have to buy a refurbished controller separately from the PlayStation 5, as one is already included in your purchase. In fact, a certified refurbished PlayStation 5 comes with quite a bit, including:

The refurbished PlayStation 5 console (disk drive model)

A refurbished DualSesnse wireless controller

A DualSense USB charging cable

An AC power cord for the console

An HDMI cable

Printed materials (instruction manual and the like)

Astro's Playroom, ready to play

Basically, it's everything you need to start gaming with a PlayStation 5 right away, apart from the many games you'll want to play on it. It's a good deal at the $400 price point, especially considering the rapid shipping situation: you can have the package delivered with one-day express shipping or two-day standard shipping.

Oh, and these consoles also come with 825 GB of storage and a 12-month warranty if anyone goes wrong. All around, it's a pretty sweet deal.

Should You Buy a Refurbished PS5?

If you've been looking to get a PlayStation 5 but just couldn't justify the price of a new one, this refurbished PS5 deal from Sony is about as good as it gets outside of maybe buying a used one from a third-party marketplace like eBay or Amazon. You could potentially find a console from those marketplaces at a cheaper price, but there are plenty of reasons to buy this refurbished package from Sony instead.

First off, it comes with everything you need right out of the gate. Many sellers on other marketplaces will offer the essentials along with the console, but there's no guarantee. You might have to buy a controller separately, or supply an HDMI 2.1-compatible cable. Second, there's that warranty I mentioned above.

Hannah Stryker / How-To Geek

Warranties are nice to have, whether you are buying something brand new or used. Absolutely nothing in this world is infallible, and even a PlayStation 5 hot off the assembly line can malfunction or have some unforeseen error down the road. When you buy a used PlayStation 5 online, regardless of what condition it's actually in, it's highly unlikely to come with any warranty.

Finally, there's a matter of Sony's reputation. I'm not trying to say that everyone on eBay is trying to rip you off. There are plenty of third-party sellers out there who would sell you a perfectly good, lightly used PS5 at a fair price. But there are some people out there who would sell you a damaged or worn PS5 too, without telling you about the problems.

Moreover, most of the people selling you a used PS5 online aren't actually making any repairs or touch-ups to that console. It might not be broken, but it's not going to be as good as new either. There will be wear and tear on its components that ultimately reduce the lifespan of the console. Dust and pet hair can accumulate inside the console, and lead to worse thermal performance. You've no real way of knowing for sure when buying used.

With these refurbished consoles from Sony, you're getting a used PlayStation 5 that has been repaired by professionals. Things that needed to be cleaned were cleaned. Things that needed to be replaced have been replaced. For all intents and purposes, a refurbished console from Sony is a new console.

Should You Get a Used PS5 From Somewhere Else?

Despite having sung the praises of Sony's official refurbished PlayStation 5 program, there are a few valid reasons to get a used one off of eBay, Amazon, the Facebook Marketplace, and so on. Admittedly though, the only reason to really consider it is price.

Currently, you can find a couple of used PlayStation 5 consoles on eBay for $300 or less. I even saw one that was just $200 a few days ago, half the price of Sony's refurbished one.

But there are a few things to bear in mind other than the presented price points when shopping for a used PlayStation 5. The one I saw for $300 didn't include a controller, and the one I saw for $200? It didn't mention the $100 shipping fee until I was looking at the listing directly. Speaking of shipping, you're very unlikely to get any used PlayStation 5 delivered to your door faster than you are with Sony's two-day shipping options.

Kris Henges / How-To Geek

There are a few used PlayStation 5 consoles being sold for around $400, or in the case of places like Gamestop, closer to $425. At that point, I don't see any reason to buy a used console instead of a certified refurbished one from Sony itself. If you can find a used one at a low price, shipping included, and you want to take the risk that the seller is being honest about the condition of the console, buying a used one could work out for you.

Aside from potential price benefits, certified refurbished Sony consoles are the better choice. Even if I had to pay a little more for it than a used one from eBay, I'd still go for the certified refurbished model.

Ultimately, it's up to you to decide whether a refurbished or used PlayStation 5 is more appealing. Regardless of what you choose, all of these options mean there's really no better time to get into gaming with a PlayStation 5 than right now (unless you really want that PlayStation 5 Pro).

Combined with a PlayStation Plus subscription, this is your chance to enter a whole new world of gaming at an affordable price.