OpenAI has released a new feature called "Tasks" for ChatGPT Plus, Team, and Pro subscribers. This feature lets you set reminders and schedule regular tasks within the ChatGPT interface.

You can create simple reminders, like alerts for appointments, or more detailed recurring tasks, like daily news updates or weekly plans. The system sends push notifications to inform users when their tasks are done. This may seem like it's not what you'd imagine when using OpenAI, but it's a logical next move towards the "agent" concept that would make chatbots more capable of managing and completing tasks. Microsoft's Copilot and Google's Gemini are already integreted with Outlook and Gmail, respectively, which are already connected task management tools that are accessible through phones and other devices.

You can find the Tasks feature in ChatGPT by clicking on the dropdown menu labeled "4o with scheduled tasks." Users can enter the tasks they want to complete and when they want to do them. The system can also suggest tasks based on previous chats. You can manage your tasks through chat or a special web app tab.

Right now, you can use web browsing for scheduled tasks, but you can't do continuous searches or buy things automatically. You can have up to 10 tasks active at the same time. OpenAI plans to add this feature to the mobile app and the free version of ChatGPT after the testing phase is over. Keep in mind that voice mode for creating tasks is not available yet.

Currently, only users with paid subscriptions can access this feature, and there’s no set date for free users. During the beta testing phase, the company is observing how users interact with the feature and making improvements before it becomes widely available. It might be a few weeks or months before this rolls out to free ChatGPT accounts.

