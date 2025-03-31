Kamrui GK3Plus Mini PC $170 $200 Save $30 The Kamrui GK3Plus Mini PC gets you powerful internals and upgradeability in a small package. Buy on Amazon

While we all love powerful desktops and ultra-thin laptops, a good Mini PC can be just as fun. If you're looking for a tiny, powerful, and affordable Mini PC, and if you hurry, the Kamrui GK3Plus Mini PC is under $150 during the Big Amazon Spring Sale.

Whether you're a big fan of this small form factor, like we are, or are looking for your first tiny little machine, this is a great way to get started. Regularly $199, the Kamrui GK3Plus Mini PC is available at a 15% discount (and a $20 off coupon) at Amazon, getting you a highly capable machine for running Linux—or anything else you want to do—for under $149.

So, what do you get for such a wallet-friendly price? The Kamrui packs a slightly older Intel 12th-generation Alder Lake CPU, which is fine for Mini PCs. Other specs include a 512GB SSD and 16GB of RAM. Obviously, you can always upgrade those to whatever fits your needs. As expected, this small but mighty PC comes with four USB ports: two USB 2.0 and two USB 3.0, along with Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Gigabit Ethernet, and a max resolution output of 4096 x 2160 from two HDMI ports. There's also an old-school VGA port for those looking to do something retro.

If there's a downside, this machine has no USB-C ports. Otherwise, it's a pretty solid option when you consider the price point. As for dimensions, the Kamrui GK3Plus Mini PC measures 5.1 x 5.1 x 1.96 inches in size. Basically, you can toss this little thing almost anywhere.

So, if you're looking to dive into the world of Mini PCs, this is a good place to start. For a limited time, you can get this tiny little PC for under $150 at Amazon. As a reminder, the Big Spring Sale ends on April 1st, so you had better act fast.