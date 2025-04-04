Razer Basilisk V3 $31 $70 Save $39 The Razer Basilisk V3 is packed with premium gaming tech that works just as well for daily tasks. It's all pulled together with a sleek design and affordable price tag, along with an innovative Speedflex cable that reduces drag while in use. $31 at Amazon See at bestbuy

Razer, a well-known company that makes gaming gear, has dropped the price of its Basilisk V3 gaming mouse by a huge amount. This gives giving customers a great deal by getting a mouse from a well-known company for more than half-off.

The mouse used to cost $69.99, but now it’s only $30.81 on Amazon (a 56% discount), and $40 at Best Buy. This is the biggest price cut so far for this mouse, and we loved it in our review. This turns the Basilisk V3 into a budget mouse with great features. The Razer Basilisk V3 is designed to fit comfortably in your hand, especially if you’re right-handed.

Its shape, which includes a built-in thumb rest, gives good support for medium to large hands, reducing tiredness during long gaming sessions. The thumb rest, along with textured grips on both sides, helps you hold the mouse securely, improving accuracy and control. There are also 11 buttons that you can program to perform different actions.

One of the main selling points here is the special scroll wheel, called the HyperScroll Tilt Wheel. It has a free-spin mode for fast scrolling and a tactile mode for more precise scrolling. It can also tilt side to side for extra control. The wheel even has Smart-Reel technology, automatically switching to free-spin mode when you flick it, making scrolling smoother.

The mouse has Razer’s Focus+ 26K DPI optical sensor, which makes tracking super accurate and responsive. This sensor works perfectly even during fast movements, with no lag or jitter. The mouse also uses Razer’s second-generation optical switches, which make clicking fast (just 0.2ms) and durable (rated for 70 million clicks).

For extra style, the Basilisk V3 has 11 different RGB lighting zones that you can customize with different colors and effects. This lets you personalize your mouse to match your setup. The lighting can also sync with over 150 games, changing based on what’s happening in the game for a more immersive experience.

You can control all the mouse’s settings using Razer Synapse, a software program that lets you adjust options like DPI sensitivity (with up to five different levels), program the buttons, and save profiles for different games. You can also tweak the RGB lighting and calibrate the mouse for different surfaces to improve accuracy. The software is easy to use, so you won’t have trouble setting things up.

With this big price drop, the Razer Basilisk V3 is now an even better deal. You can get the mouse for $30.81 on Amazon.