DirecTV is launching a free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) platform, MyFree DirecTV. The service will be available nationwide online, via mobile, and on select smart TVs and streaming devices.

MyFree DirecTV releases on November 15, 2024. It will offer curated FAST channels and an extensive on-demand library. The service has DirecTV's Your TV content aggregation carousel, which combines a user’s favorites with their most watched content. MyFree DirecTV will also include popular genre categories, including sports, entertainment, kids and family, news, and lifestyle. It will likely have many of the same channels you'd find on Tubi, Pluto, Samsung TV Plus, and other similar FAST services.

The free service will also come with targeted and contextual advertising and innovative ad formats. There's not a lot of information on the ads past that, but it should be a lot like ads seen on Amazon Prime, Hulu, and Disney+. Streaming services tend to offer ads at lower tiers, and since MyFree DirecTV is free, ads should be expected from the service. However, keep mind that a DirecTV subscription comes with channels with commercials, but subscribers get the full library of channels that come with a subscription to the service.

Kent Rees, former general manager of Sling TV’s Freestream, has joined DirecTV as General Manager of MyFree DirecTV. He will oversee FAST operations, channel strategy, and the launch. The hiring of Rees could be viewed as the first joint effort between DirecTV and Sling TV after DirecTV's recent acquisition of Sling TV and Dish. MyFree DirecTV will feature free channels that are available on DirecTV Stream. It will also have other free, ad-supported services. There is still a growing demand for free, ad-supported options for quality, targeted content, and channels, so DirecTV likely wants to take advantage of that.

You can sign up on DirecTV's website to be notified when MyFree DirecTV is available.

Source: DirecTV, TV Answer Man