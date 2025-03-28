Summary Pet cloning is a booming business globally, with Viagen cloning over 1000 pets in the USA alone.

Cloning your pet can cost $50,000 for dogs or cats—the process is pricey.

While clones offer genetic similarities, personalities are molded by experiences, making a new pet a better alternative.

I'm an avid animal lover, and I've always had a cat, a dog, or both at every point in my life. It's always hard to say goodbye to a beloved member of your family, but for some people they'll go to seemingly any length to avoid that loss.

Thanks to advances in science and technology, you can now legally clone your cat or dog. It's not cheap, and it's more complicated than it sounds, but if you really want to revive some part of your deceased pet—the option is there.

Pet Cloning Is Big Business

Globally, pet cloning is big business already, but perhaps more remarkably is how fast it's growing. Try as I might, I can't get a figure that everyone seems to agree on, but all the estimations I've read about the global value of the pet cloning market are demarcated in billions of dollars, not millions.

In China, interest in pet cloning is increasing sharply and reportedly there have been nearly half a billion pet cloning internet searches in the country. Which seems to indicate that people are at least very intrigued by the idea.

Viagen, which is currently the only company that can legally clone pets in the USA, has cloned over 1000 pets in the so far, according to CBS. Which may not sound like a lot, until you take into account that the company's main business isn't cloning pets, but preserving genetic material.

It’s Also Extremely Expensive

Several leaps in genetics and biotechnology have really brought down the cost of this procedure. The first animal to be cloned from an adult—Dolly the sheep–costs millions of dollars in research and development.

Viagen will clone your dog or cat for $50,000 all-in. They'll clone your horse for $85,000. That's still a big pile of money, to be sure, but it's orders of magnitude less expensive than the first successful cloning.

Of course, this is no object for people in a certain tax bracket who really can't bear the thought of never seeing their beloved pets again. Also, as with all things science and technology, the process will likely get cheaper over the years, which means that more and more people will have to choose if they want to clone their pets.