Netflix has no shortage of excellent shows to get stuck into, but most of them would take you weeks to get through. If you're looking for a more concentrated hit, this limited series is only four episodes long, and it's still one of the very best shows on the platform.

When They See Us Is Critically Acclaimed

IMDb Rating 8.8/10 Release Year 2019 Seasons 1 (Limited Series) Episodes 4 Total Runtime 4 hours 55 minutes

When They See Us is a Netflix original TV show that retells the true story of the 1989 Central Park jogger case. This maddening miscarriage of justice saw five black and Latino boys wrongly arrested and put on trial for the brutal attack and rape of a white female jogger in Central Park. It's a classic case of racial profiling and it's impossible to watch without becoming incensed.

Across four episodes, When They See Us investigates the arrest, trial, and backstories of the five boys, taking time to look at the enormous impact this injustice had on their lives once they were eventually exonerated. It's powerful, affecting, emotional, well acted, expertly told, and is one of the very best shows Netflix has ever released.

Produced by Robert DeNiro and Oprah Winfrey, the show was highly acclaimed by critics on its release in 2019, receiving 11 Emmy nominations. It lost out in the Emmys to Chernobyl—a fantastic show in its own right—but still took home the Critics' Choice Television Award for Best Limited Series.

It was also the most-watched television series on Netflix shortly after its release, though it's since lost that title to Wednesday and no longer ranks in the top 10.

It's Only Four Episodes and Five Hours Long