This article is sponsored by Yaber. Product choices and opinions expressed are from the sponsor and do not reflect the views of How-to Geek editorial staff.

Sometimes, it isn’t just enough to have a great projector with quality visuals or impressive audio capabilities. For something that you are going to set up in your home, say if you intend to host or entertain, you want something that is also visually striking in its own right.

Thanks to an exclusive collaboration between Yaber and Pantone Color Institute, this will be something that you can get your very own hands on soon.

What is Yaber?

Yaber was originally founded in 2018 and has since shown itself to be an innovator in the field of audio and visual products, with over two million units sold across 120 countries and regions across the globe.

Nowhere has this been more true than in the field of projectors and smart presentation tools, where Yaber has even won a variety of awards, such as the Red Dot Award and the CES Innovation Award 2024.

When it comes to enhancing your visual and audio experiences, Yaber is constantly striving to deliver unparalleled experiences, especially when it comes to perfecting audiovisual quality.

The Yaber X Pantone Collaboration

This is what has inevitably led to the upcoming collaboration between the Pantone Color Institute and Yaber to deliver the exciting new limited-edition Yaber K3 X Pantone Edition projector. This projector was unveiled at Paris Fashion Week this year and marks the first landmark collaboration between the Pantone Color Institute and Yaber.

The Yaber K3 X Pantone Edition features an exclusive color palette - Yaber Lunar Rock – that is not only effortlessly elegant but also mixes high-end refinement with classic charm. Yaber describes the color as an elusive gray with a quiet temperament and hint of metallic sheen.

The color is inspired by rocks, stones, pebbles, and granite as a part of the natural color movement. This movement essentially aims to incorporate more organic products, materials, and colors into our lives in order to feel more deeply connected to the environment and nature.

In this case, these colors feel more stable and grounded than more vibrant, unnatural colors and can help to increase one’s appreciation of nature and even positively impact their mental well-being.

The Yaber K3 X Pantone Edition

The Yaber K3 X Pantone Edition does all of this with its Lunar Rock coloring and then balances it perfectly with both modern design and advanced functionality. At the same time, the Yaber K3 X Pantone Edition features a minimalist design and a clean aesthetic that does not make the projector itself simple. In fact, the Yaber K3 X Pantone Edition is an extremely powerful projector, perfect for any situation.

Visual Quality That Is Out of This World

While the Yaber K3 X Pantone Edition is visually stunning in its own right, so is the image that it produces. This is all thanks to the impressive 1600 ANSI Lumens that the Yaber K3 X Pantone Edition is capable of producing, delivering 1080P visuals that are incredibly clear in just about any environment.

Thanks to Yaber’s CoolSwift™ cooling technology, which uses a U-shaped heat sink and high-performance cooling chips, this incredibly crisp and bright image can be produced without any need for fear of overheating. This also has the added benefit of extending the Yaber K3 X Pantone Edition’s lifespan by actively monitoring the temperature of the projector and adjusting the fan speed accordingly.

Incredible, Dedicated Speakers

To take your audiovisual experience even further beyond, the Yaber K3 X Pantone Edition features a second collaboration as well. In addition to the collaboration with Pantone to deliver you the exclusive Lunar Gray color, Yaber has also collaborated with JBL to deliver custom-built dual 15W JBL speakers directly to your ears.

These two speakers both boast an impressive 800 cc volume, which combines together for a total of 1600 cc. In practical terms, this means better sound resonance, richer audio, and deeper bass than ever before.

This transforms the Yaber K3 X Pantone Edition from just a treat for the eyes to one for the senses and elevates your viewing experience to the next level.

A Fast and Easy Setup Experience

While some of this may sound technical, don’t worry. The Yaber K3 X Pantone Edition is designed to be easy to use and easy to set up. With the Yaber K3 X Pantone Edition, gone are the days of fiddling around and tweaking all of the individual settings that you need to set up a projector.

Instead, the Yaber K3 X Pantone Edition handles the bulk of the work for you. This is thanks to Yaber’s smart setup system, which is able to automatically adjust your screen size and distance dynamically and can even handle additional elements such as focus, keystone, and screen alignment on the fly, including if you were to bump the projector.

This convenience is further compounded by the Yaber K3 X Pantone Edition’s ability to achieve a throw ratio of 1.2:1, which means that it can achieve projection sizes ranging from as little as 40” all the way up to 200”. This means that regardless of whether you want to use your projector in a space that is big or small, the Yaber K3 X Pantone Edition will be able to handle it.

A Ton of Built-in Streaming Features

On top of all of this, the Yaber K3 X Pantone Edition comes with a huge number of built-in streaming features that will make your life easier than ever before. No longer will you have to worry about trekking around cables or wires just to be able to get a comprehensive projector experience.

Instead, the Yaber K3 X Pantone Edition comes with a built-in Android system that gives you access to over 7,000 different apps such as Netflix, Disney+, YouTube, and many, many more. On top of this, the Yaber K3 X Pantone Edition comes with support for WiFi 6, NFC, and Bluetooth 5.0, which allows you to connect to it using nothing more than your phone. Perfect for quickly changing what you’re watching.

Discover a Truly Impressive Visual Experience

As you can see, the Yaber K3 X Pantone Edition is an impressive projector that is not only capable of projecting high-quality audio and visuals in a wide range of environments but is also visually impressive. Thanks to Yaber’s collaboration with Pantone Color Institute, the Yaber K3 X Pantone Edition represents a timeless yet contemporary aesthetic that perfectly captures everything the Yaber K3 X Pantone Edition is capable of.