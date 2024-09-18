This article is sponsored by Yaber. Product choices and opinions expressed are from the sponsor and do not reflect the views of How-To Geek editorial staff.

If you love Hollywood blockbusters on the big screen, why not have an even more enjoyable experience in the comfort of your home? Plus, you can binge-watch the latest TV series or enjoy games like you do on your favorite couch or chair. The new Yaber K3 series projector experience is crafted to give you just that.

A pioneer and a global leader in entertainment projectors, Yaber is the choice of over two million home theater enthusiasts across 120 countries. Yaber projectors blend futuristic technologies and thoughtful innovation with stunning aesthetics and have bagged some of the most prestigious industry awards, including the Red Dot Award, and the CES Innovation Award 2024.

Yaber's innovative projectors have revolutionized home entertainment, from the bestselling K2s with NFC screencast and the outdoor specialist T2 to the stunning T2 Plus Keith Haring Special Edition, the world's first projector inspired by the legendary artist's iconic style.

Sharing your passion for immersive experiences, the tech-heads at Yaber are constantly improving the picture and sound in projectors. This passion for pursuing perfection is their way of life, reflected in the brand slogan, "Looks Better, Sounds Perfect."

Yaber

The Yaber K3 series is crafted from this relentless passion for perfection. Launched on September 4 in Berlin at IFA 2024, the world's largest consumer and electronics show, the new K3 series is powered with original and exclusive NovaGlow and CoolSwift technologies that will elevate your senses to the next-level home cinema experience.

NovaGlow Optical Technology Delivers Crystal Clear Images

Yaber

Your desire to watch what you love in crystal clarity has come true with Yaber's exclusive NovaGlow optical technology.

The result of intensive R&D and challenging the limits of technology, NovaGlow brings next-level projector performance by achieving a better and brighter entertainment experience.

As a tech enthusiast, you would know that the three key aspects of brightness, image contrast, and clarity determine the quality of the projected picture. NovaGlow encompasses these picture aspects and employs smart innovations to deliver crystal clear and vibrant images.

The optimal brightness of Yaber K3 series projectors is determined using a ceramic COB (Chip On Board) light source, which effectively enhances heat dissipation and increases brightness while improving light source efficiency.

To overcome the limitations of traditional LCDs and enhance contrast, Yaber has invented its own Local Dimming technology and obtained a patent for it. The backlight in a conventional LCD is usually uniformly distributed, which ensures the same level of brightness across the entire screen. Yaber's Local Dimming technology independently controls the brightness of the backlight. It adjusts the backlight according to image brightness, significantly enhancing image contrast and overall picture quality.

Adding to this brighter and better picture quality are Yaber's exclusive deep PQ (Picture Quality) adjustments to achieve stunning clarity. These advanced adjustments meet specific criteria of various projection content, ensuring you enjoy the most realistic colors and textures in whatever you're watching.

Moreover, NovaGlow integrates the versatility and power of 1600 ANSI Lumens. The higher Lumens enable the Yaber K3 series to project from 40 to 200 inches, making it ideal for your home.

CoolSwift Technology Keeps Yaber K3 Cool and Stable

A Yaber-exclusive feature, CoolSwift is a pioneering cooling system that ensures that the Yaber K3 series operates at normal temperatures even after extended hours of movie-watching. It delivers optimal performance under the most demanding conditions.

Moreover, CoolSwift's customized U-shaped heat sink design and dual high-performance thermoelectric cooling modules maximize heat dissipation.

CoolSwift empowers the Yaber K3 series projector with a dual-system approach of intelligent temperature control cooling and intelligent temperature control protection.

Intelligent temperature control cooling allows the K3 to automatically adjust the cooling fan speed as the ambient temperature rises, ensuring the K3 operates at optimal temperatures.

Intelligent temperature control protection continuously monitors the health of the cooling components. When any fan malfunctions or ventilation gets blocked, it gets detected, and the system immediately activates protection mechanisms, either by issuing active alerts or making automatic adjustments. This forward-thinking protection prevents overheating and ensures your projector remains safe and operational. CoolSwift enhances the projector's lifespan and stability to a great extent.

Now enjoy back-to-back movies without worry: knowing CoolSwift will keep your Yaber K3 projector cool and stable.

See, Hear, Brilliance of Yaber K3 Series

Yaber

The Yaber K3 series offers powerful specs, forward-thinking tech, and finer nuances.

With a higher 1600 ANSI lumens brightness, these premier theaters project your favorite content from 40 to 200 inches, even in bright rooms. So you can recreate cinematic experiences across living spaces, from the living room to bedrooms.

Moreover, Yaber K3's 1080P FHD resolution, with its sharp, clear, and vibrant image quality, makes all your favorite movies, shows, and sporting events immersive and enjoyable experiences.

Yaber

Matching the crystal clarity and realistic colors of K3's beautiful images is the power-packed sound of dual 15W JBL speakers and Dolby Audio.

This 360-degree sound surrounds you with its clarity and fidelity. Audiophiles will love the deeper sound of the K3 Pro, which comes with a separate subwoofer for richer bass.

And more excitement is in store for Yaber K3 owners. The winning combination of Yaber's smart projection technology and JBL's audio expertise will soon combine as a high-end home audio system: a future-forward device that will gear you up for the future.

Yaber K3 Series Projectors Enjoy the delightful and immersive entertainment experience of Yaber K3 projectors sporting 1600 ANSI Lumens, 1080P FHD resolution, original NovaGlow technology, and the power-packed sound of JBL and Dolby Audio. Plus, the exclusive CoolSwift cooling system lets you binge-watch your favorite movies and web series, and game on for hours worry-free. See at Yaber

Bring Home the Immersive Experience of Yaber K3 and K3 Pro

You can soon buy the Yaber K3 projector online and have it home-delivered. If you prefer the K3 Pro with a subwoofer, visit the Yaber store or its authorized dealer stores offline.

The wait will not be long, so keep your passion ticking.

The K3 is priced at $499 in the USA and €599 in Europe. The K3 Pro with a subwoofer, is priced at $599 in the USA and €649 in Europe. Both can be purchased on the Yaber official website now.