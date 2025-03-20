This article is sponsored by XPPen. Product choices and opinions expressed are from the sponsor and do not reflect the views of How-to Geek editorial staff.

It's no secret that color helps differentiate text and objects, implanting their appearance and hues in our mind's memory drive. Color makes them easy to recall.

A 2018 Journal of Student Research study concluded that adding color to a passage is an effective tool for more successful retention of information in high school students.

The importance of color in improving memory retention, focus, and information organization is widely known. However, the digital note-taking world faces a vacuum as traditional E-ink digital notebooks feature black and white displays. And there is no quality digital color notebook available in the market.

XPPen, a leading digital art innovation brand has filled this gap with its revolutionary XPPen Magic Note Pad, the world's first digital 3-in-1 color display.

The preferred brand of modern digital artists in 163 countries worldwide, XPPen has taken a pioneering leap by bringing EMR technology from the digital drawing domain to the note-taking tablet market.

The result is the groundbreaking XPPen Magic Note Pad, powered by an integrated ecosystem of empowering hardware and innovative software.

XPPen Magic Note Pad: Write and Create Your Way, Naturally

XPPen and its tech heads are creating next-gen devices with the vision to make the digital experience more natural, humanized, and efficient through technology.

You'll enjoy this empowering experience in the XPPen Magic Note Pad and its first-ever 3-in-1 X-Paper display. Feel the authentic writing flow with the 16K ultrasensitive X3 Pro Pencil 2, and elevate note-taking with the custom-designed XPPen Notes app.

Moreover, the XPPen Magic Note Pad runs on Android, giving you the freedom to do more by adding apps to write and create your way.

Arm yourself with the open, inclusive, and efficient digital writing ecosystem of the XPPen Magic Note Pad.

Future Tech for Next-Level Note-Taking

XPPen

Crafted to make note-taking and digital creation effortless, seamless, and uninterrupted, the 3-in-1 X-Paper display and its X3 Pro Pencil 2 have advanced EMR (Electromagnetic Resonance) technology integrated within.

Feel the Natural Flow With EMR

Whether it's marathon meetings or brainstorming sessions, the XPPen Magic Note Pad makes you unstoppable with its advanced EMR (Electromagnetic Resonance) technology.

Unlike conventional battery-powered styluses, the upgraded XPPen X3 Pro Pencil 2 needs no batteries or charging. It emits electromagnetic waves when you write and uses the electromagnetic field on the fully laminated surface display.

Armed with this EMR-powered writing experience, you can enjoy taking notes and annotating office docs and e-books uninterruptedly for hours.

Write Quickly With Precision

XPPen

Often, you need to jot down ideas and future action plans during discussions or take notes at a lecture or conference. EMR tech in XPPen Magic Pad empowers you to pen it all down quickly with high precision.

EMR accurately senses the pen's position, pressure, and angle, enabling smooth, natural strokes with every letter you write. Moreover, the super-fast response empowers you to write or draw an object or infographic, accurately and speedily.

Write Like a Pro

Experience exceptional precision and naturally smooth strokes thanks to the world’s first 16K pressure levels of the X3 Pro Pencil 2. The optimized soft nib combined with the X-Paper display gives you a natural feel like writing on paper!

Moreover, the X3 Pro Pencil 2 supports a customizable shortcut key that offers quick control and can be set as the pencil’s eraser. Personalize it to match your natural writing style and get more done faster.

Thoughtfully designed, the X3 Pro Pencil 2 also supports magnetic attachment. Carry it where your work and passions take you.

Break Free With the Vibrant and Eye-Friendly 3-in-1 Color Note Pad

XPPen

Open your mind and eyes to the Magic Note Pad's X-Paper display. It's a masterpiece of future-forward tech, thoughtfully crafted to elevate your digital creations.

Enjoy the brilliance of the 16.7 million-color display, with its richly saturated colors, smooth motion, and crystal-clear details, making the content come alive with precision.

Featuring advanced X-Paper technology, it combines eye-friendly qualities with vibrant color performance. Plus, the display's AG nano-etched surface makes using the Magic Pad comfortable by minimizing reflection and glare while providing natural writing resistance. Enjoy a paper-like viewing experience that's gentle on the eyes.

XPPen Magic Note Pad is the first digital notebook to integrate three distinct and immersive display modes: Ink Paper, Light Color, and Nature Color.

If you love the simplicity of the classic black-and-white contrast, choose the Ink Paper mode. It reduces eye strain during extended reading sessions and note-taking, making it feel as natural as reading a physical book.

XPPen will become your go-to reading tablet, ensuring eye comfort to help you enjoy lengthy chapters, detailed notes, and reports.

The Light Color Mode is perfect for evaluating text and graphics in lighter, softer low-saturated colors. Enjoy it all like you're reading on paper and adjust colors for the best view in different environments, such as indoors or outdoors, and bright or dim lighting.

Magic Note Pad's large 10.95-inch display with 1920x1200 resolution and sRGB 95% color gamut coverage brings high-definition bright original colors when viewing in Nature Color Mode. Use it to assess the color accuracy of product photos and campaign artwork before the final presentation.

The bright display also makes it easy to test color gradients and smooth transitions. Also, check the color consistency of images and videos from various viewing angles.

Moreover, the X-Paper Key technology will help you switch seamlessly between the three modes. Plus, the full screen is laminated, ensuring an enhanced visual experience with minimized parallax effect.

XPPen Magic Note Pad takes the digital note-taking experience several notches above with its fast and fluid 90Hz Refresh Rate. You'll love how every writing stroke flows naturally and smoothly across the screen.

Whether making notes, sketching a prototype, or watching your favorite movie or TV show, you'll enjoy crisp motion clarity and reduced blur in every task or scene.

Unleash and Enhance Your Creativity

XPPen

Emotional and Connected Experience

Undoubtedly, the XPPen Magic Note Pad has revolutionized the digital creation world. However, the vision of the XPPen Magic Note Pad stems from the importance and role of color in human creativity.

The experience of taking notes using a color display is far more connected than traditional note-taking methods. You'll feel words, thoughts, and emotions flowing more freely to make your writing more personalized.

Designed Around You

XPPen Magic Note Pad will enhance your productivity and creativity with a paperless workflow. Enjoy paper-like writing with the power of futuristic digital tools. Whether working, traveling for meetings, or at home, you can innovate and elevate your work and lifestyle with the Magic Note Pad.

Next-Generation Smart Terminal

The next-gen XPPen Magic Note Pad takes you beyond digital note-taking. Combining XPPen Notes with an open Android ecosystem, this innovative platform evolves with you as you scale new creative heights.​​​​​​​

Upgrade to the Future of Digital Creation With XPPen Magic Note Pad

The revolutionary XPPen Magic Note Pad with 3-in-1 X-Paper display and EMR technology marks the conquest of a new frontier in digital handwriting and creativity.

It paves the way for the invention and innovation of future-forward tech and tools that are visual, impactful, and personalized like never before.

XPPen Magic is poised to go beyond being the go-to digital writing device for professionals and creators like you. The advanced Magic Note Pad has set an innovation revolution in motion, and its impact is bound to stir up related creative fields like education and design. And inspire tech brands to innovate next-gen devices to empower individuals wherever they are.