We're fast approaching the end of the year. It's December, the very last month of 2024, which means that many apps and services are creating year-end summaries of all your recent activity. This also includes your Xbox, of course.

Xbox's Year in Review has just come back for another year, in the style of Spotify Wrapped and other similar year-end summaries rolling out now. Just like previous years, it will tally up how much you played video games this year across the Xbox ecosystem. This can include just your console or can also include your PC or even your phone, since Microsoft's Xbox umbrella doesn't extend to just consoles.

Corbin Davenport / How-To Geek

The roundup will let you know how much time you spent playing games across your different platforms, how many games you played, what are your favorite titles, what platform you prefer the most (if you use multiple), and Gamerscore earned. It will also let you compare it with other players to let you know how you tally up among the rest. Of course, the more you played games across the year, the better you'll rank.

Doing these kinds of "in review" year retrospections is the hottest trend among apps and services, and Xbox has been doing it for quite a while. Personally, I think it's cool. You don't tend to think a lot about how much time you're spending doing something while you're doing it, and it can add up quickly even if you're not doing it in unhealthy amounts, especially over the course of a year. If you want to check yours out, go into the "Year in Review" section on the Xbox website and read through it. You probably already know which game is going to come out as the most played, but it's always good to see it officially.

Source: Xbox