Xbox finally expanded its Xbox Cloud Gaming service to let Game Pass Ultimate members stream games they own. This new feature is currently available in all 28 countries where the beta program operates.

Xbox Cloud Gaming will initially support streaming from TVs and web browsers on smartphones, PCs, and tablets. Expansion to Xbox consoles and the Xbox app for Windows is planned for next year. Over fifty games are currently supported for streaming through this new feature, as seen below. The selection includes titles across various genres, ranging from AAA releases to indie games.

Animal Well Final Fantasy III Phasmophobia Assassin’s Creed Mirage Final Fantasy IV Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Final Fantasy V Rust Console Edition Balatro Final Fantasy VI 7 Days to Die Baldur’s Gate 3 Hades Star Wars Outlaws Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions Stray Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (2022) High On Life The Crew Motorfest The Casting of Frank Stone Hitman World of Assassination The Outlast Trials Cyberpunk 2077 Hogwarts Legacy The Plucky Squire Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake House Flipper 2 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Dredge Kena: Bridge of Spirits Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Dying Light 2 Stay Human Lego Harry Potter Collection TopSpin 2K25 Farming Simulator 25 Life is Strange: Double Exposure Undertale Fear the Spotlight Metro Exodus Visions of Mana Final Fantasy XIV Online Mortal Kombat 1 Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Final Fantasy NBA 2K25 WWE 2K24 Final Fantasy II PGA Tour 2K23

This list of available titles is likely going to grow as Xbox continues to work with its partners. Subscribers can stream any version of a game they own, even special editions. Games purchased digitally for cloud streaming can also be downloaded and played on an Xbox console. This is a lot like NVIDIA GeForce Now, which lets you stream games from your own Steam library, GOG collection, and other sources. Microsoft isn't anywhere near GeForce Now's library of supported titles yet, though.

Users have to use a supported browser (Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome, or Apple Safari) on PCs, phones, or tablets, or use the Xbox app on supported Samsung Smart TVs and Amazon Fire TV devices, and the Xbox Cloud Gaming app on Meta Quest headsets. The feature will come to the Xbox app on Windows sometime in 2025.

To access the service players need to have a Game Pass Ultimate account, which recently changed its plans. You have to sign into your Game Pass Ultimate account and find the "Stream your own game" option to find compatible titles.

Source: Xbox Wire