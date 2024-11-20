Xbox finally expanded its Xbox Cloud Gaming service to let Game Pass Ultimate members stream games they own. This new feature is currently available in all 28 countries where the beta program operates.

Xbox Cloud Gaming will initially support streaming from TVs and web browsers on smartphones, PCs, and tablets. Expansion to Xbox consoles and the Xbox app for Windows is planned for next year. Over fifty games are currently supported for streaming through this new feature, as seen below. The selection includes titles across various genres, ranging from AAA releases to indie games.

Animal Well

Final Fantasy III

Phasmophobia

Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Final Fantasy IV

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Final Fantasy V

Rust Console Edition

Balatro

Final Fantasy VI

7 Days to Die

Baldur’s Gate 3

Hades

Star Wars Outlaws

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions

Stray

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (2022)

High On Life

The Crew Motorfest

The Casting of Frank Stone

Hitman World of Assassination

The Outlast Trials

Cyberpunk 2077

Hogwarts Legacy

The Plucky Squire

Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake

House Flipper 2

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Dredge

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2

Dying Light 2 Stay Human

Lego Harry Potter Collection

TopSpin 2K25

Farming Simulator 25

Life is Strange: Double Exposure

Undertale

Fear the Spotlight

Metro Exodus

Visions of Mana

Final Fantasy XIV Online

Mortal Kombat 1

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Final Fantasy

NBA 2K25

WWE 2K24

Final Fantasy II

PGA Tour 2K23

This list of available titles is likely going to grow as Xbox continues to work with its partners. Subscribers can stream any version of a game they own, even special editions. Games purchased digitally for cloud streaming can also be downloaded and played on an Xbox console. This is a lot like NVIDIA GeForce Now, which lets you stream games from your own Steam library, GOG collection, and other sources. Microsoft isn't anywhere near GeForce Now's library of supported titles yet, though.

Users have to use a supported browser (Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome, or Apple Safari) on PCs, phones, or tablets, or use the Xbox app on supported Samsung Smart TVs and Amazon Fire TV devices, and the Xbox Cloud Gaming app on Meta Quest headsets. The feature will come to the Xbox app on Windows sometime in 2025.

To access the service players need to have a Game Pass Ultimate account, which recently changed its plans. You have to sign into your Game Pass Ultimate account and find the "Stream your own game" option to find compatible titles.

Source: Xbox Wire