Amazon has announced that Microsoft's cloud gaming service is now available on more Fire TV streaming devices with an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription.

Microsoft collaborated with Amazon to let Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members in 25+ countries play games from the Xbox app on select Fire TV devices via cloud gaming. You’ve been able to stream Xbox games on some Amazon devices since July, and support has now expanded to the first-generation Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2021) and the third-generation Fire TV Cube (2022). Microsoft pitches this as a convenient portable option for people new to console gaming, who can "enjoy a huge library of incredible games” such as Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II, Starfield, Forza Horizon 5, Fallout titles, etc.

You must download the official Xbox TV app to your device and sign in with your credentials to stream Xbox games included in your Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription. The app launched last month on the $60 Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023) and the $50 Fire TV Stick 4K (2023). Once signed in, you’ll have instant access to hundreds of cloud-enabled titles in your Xbox Game Pass Ultimate library. Of course, you’ll need a controller to play, so check out our roundup of the best Bluetooth-enabled wireless controllers. You can also use your Xbox Wireless Controller or Adaptive Controller and your PlayStation DualSense or DualShock 4.

With gameplay rendered on servers and streamed as live footage to your device, you’ll need a solid internet connection. Microsoft recommends a 5GHz Wi-Fi connection with a throughput of 10 Mbps for mobile devices and 20 Mbps for consoles, PCs, and tablets.

The Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription costs $17/month, but Microsoft plans to hike the price to $20/month beginning September 12. Microsoft quietly announced the price hike via an Xbox support page. Game Pass Ultimate is the flagship tier with all the Game Pass perks. If you’re not a member, you can try Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for free.

Source: Amazon