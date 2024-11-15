Microsoft has rolled out new features for the Xbox Accessories app on Xbox consoles and Windows PCs, giving players greater control over controller customization and tools to troubleshoot common issues.

The biggest addition to the Xbox Accessories app is a new trigger calibration tool. This tool helps fix minor trigger issues, such as stickiness or unresponsiveness, on standard Xbox Wireless Controllers and the Elite Series 2 controllers. Calibrating adjusts how the software interprets trigger inputs, providing a quick fix for minor problems and potentially curbing the need for repairs. However, it should be noted that recalibration cannot fix all problems.

The thumbstick calibration tool, previously limited to standard controllers, now supports Elite Series 2 models. Stick drift—a common issue where the thumbstick registers input even when stationary—can sometimes be resolved by recalibrating the system to match the thumbstick’s current resting position. Recalibration is also an essential step when replacing a controller's thumbstick, even when using official Microsoft-made replacement parts, so this is an essential feature for Elite Series 2 owners.

Beyond calibration, the updated Xbox Accessories app now offers additional button mapping features that cater to all gamers, including those with accessibility needs. Mouse movements can be mapped to the Xbox Elite Series 2 gamepad and Xbox Adaptive controller, and external joysticks with hat switches can now function as thumbsticks, enabling more complex maneuvers with minimal input.

Even if your gamepad is working fine, the Xbox Accessories app provides controller firmware updates that may increase reliability and battery life. The Xbox console automatically updates your gamepad when connected over USB, but PC gamers need to install and set up the Xbox Accessories app for manual firmware updates.

You can install or update to the latest version of the Xbox Accessories app by visiting the Windows Store on your PC. To access the Xbox Accessories app on an Xbox console, press the Xbox button on your gamepad, go to "Profile & system," enter "Settings," select "Devices & connections," and navigate to "Accessories."

