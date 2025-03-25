Summary WWDC 2025 runs June 9-13, focusing on software updates and possible hardware announcements.

It's official. Apple has just announced the date for this year's WWDC (Worldwide Developer Conference), kicking off the event with a big keynote on June 9th. The event will run through June 13th at Apple Park.

As many of you probably know, WWDC is Apple's biggest event of the year. The company typically reveals new major software updates across its catalog, and often, we get new hardware, too. These dates are what many of us already expected, considering last year's event took place from the 10th to the 14th of June.

For Apple's WWDC 2205 event, a limited in-person special event and keynote will be streamed online, and naturally, all keynotes and developer sessions will be available to watch online. These are available to developers and students. Here's what the company had to say:

"We're excited to mark another incredible year of WWDC with our global developer community," said Susan Prescott, Apple's vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations. "We can't wait to share the latest tools and technologies that will empower developers and help them continue to innovate."

WWDC 2025: Expectations

Announcements will range from upcoming versions of iOS, likely iOS 19, to iPad software, Mac goodies, tvOS, and more. The star of the show should be iOS 19, with a heavy focus on all the AI-powered goodies Apple is busy improving. If this year is similar to previous ones, there's a good chance that following the announcement of iOS 19, Cupertino will launch the early-access iOS 19 beta.

"We can't wait to share the latest tools and technologies that will empower developers and help them continue to innovate." — Apple.

At WWDC 2024, Apple unveiled its answer to AI, Apple Intelligence, but it hasn't received the typical fanfare from customers, not to mention the occasional problem or bug. As a result, it'll be interesting to see what the fruit company brings to the table this time around.

To be more specific, we'll be looking forward to upcoming versions of iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS and changes to its virtual reality platform, visionOS. Rumors have been circulating that Apple will debut a major visual overhaul for all its software platforms. Whether that's just in general—or to highlight and take advantage of AI—remains to be seen. That said, those reports suggest that almost the entire experience will resemble visionOS, resulting in a more cohesive experience. If true, it would be Apple's biggest chance since 2013.

Another talking point could be an AI-powered Siri, which should get a fresh coat of paint and upgrades throughout. It's no secret that Siri is a bit behind much of the competition, and that's before mentioning Siri powered by AI. We've also heard whispers about an Apple Smart Display, which could be powered by a new, smart, more capable Siri. Or hey, maybe we'll finally get an update to AirTags.

Considering that Apple has already released a new 2025 iPad Air, MacBook Air, the Mac Studio, an iPhone 16e, and more, we're not sure how many hardware announcements will occur. That said, anything is possible.

Again, Apple's big WWDC 2025 event is set to begin on June 9th, so get ready for all the fun. And who knows, maybe we'll get a "one more thing" announcement near the end.

Source: Apple