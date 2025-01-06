Withings today announced an ambitious mirror-like accessory dubbed Omnia, designed to paint a comprehensive picture of one's overall health.

The device is currently in development, and it's unclear when it might be released to the public, but Withings announced it anyway at CES 2025. Withings pitches Omnia as a unique accessory that delivers "actionable insights and a holistic view" of your health.

The device comprises a full-height mirror where all interactions happen and a standalone base equipped with advanced health sensors. The health sensors in the base monitor key health indicators and measure your weight. Collected data is passed to an artificial intelligence (AI)-infused algorithm, which combines it with other signals from other wearable devices.

Withings

Omnia actually downloads data collected by compatible smartwatches, scales, blood pressure monitors, sleep trackers, and even mattress and bathroom sensors. The algorithm combines this data with health metrics from compatible third-party health apps and devices.

Here's everything Omnia ultimately collects from its base and compatible devices:

Heart health : ECG (including AFib detection), overnight heart rate, irregular rhythm notifications, resting heart rate, vascular age, and blood pressure.

: ECG (including AFib detection), overnight heart rate, irregular rhythm notifications, resting heart rate, vascular age, and blood pressure. Metabolic body composition : Muscle-to-fat ratio, water mass, bone mass, visceral fat, and weight trends.

: Muscle-to-fat ratio, water mass, bone mass, visceral fat, and weight trends. Activity tracking : Steps, calories burned, VO2 max, elevations, workouts, recovery heart rate, and body temperature variations.

: Steps, calories burned, VO2 max, elevations, workouts, recovery heart rate, and body temperature variations. Nutrition : pH, ketone trends, specific gravity, and vitamin C analysis.

: pH, ketone trends, specific gravity, and vitamin C analysis. Sleep quality: Sleep apnea detection (Europe only), interruptions, sleep stages, and recovery.

The algorithm then delivers stats such as your overall heart and lung function while assessing your overall nutrition trends and body composition to give you a comprehensive view of your health, including your physical activity and sleep quality. Based on your data, you will receive personalized recommendations to improve your overall health and wellbeing.

The user interface displays a 3D model of your body, along with various health stats, metrics, and trends. You may not like this, but there's also "an empathetic AI Vocal Companion" that "offers real-time feedback, answers questions, and provides motivation." You can use your voice commands to converse with the AI assistant.

Withings

Omnia sounds curious on paper, but we'll have to test it to see if it offers more than a glorified full-body interface for health metrics. Omnia has many things going for it provided you live in the Withings ecosystem. Otherwise, you may be better off with an Apple Watch, Android smartwatch, or fitness tracker paired with a smart scale like Withings' own Body Scan.

It doesn't sound like Omnia is a purely conceptual product—Withings has confirmed it's currently in development, but wouldn't say when it might be available. In fact, Omnia's software features like clinician reviews and AI guidance will soon come to the Withings app.

The company also unveiled other health-focused accessories at CES 2025, including an advanced blood pressure monitor called BPM Vision and a new Cardio Check-Up service that connects you with cardiologists to assess your ECG measurements.

Source: Withings