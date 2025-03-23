I don't currently own a laptop. Instead, I use the hollowed-out shell of one—and in some ways, it's better than the real thing. You might not need a fully functioning laptop, either.

What Is a Lapdock?

Picture a laptop. Now, take out all the internal specs. Remove the CPU. Take out the RAM. Get rid of the hard drive. What you're left with is essentially a lapdock, an empty shell that looks and feels like a laptop but is useless on its own. The frame requires a connection to another device that can supply the brains.

Think of a lapdock as a portable monitor with a keyboard attached. If you're unfamiliar, here are some of the best portable monitors. They're incredibly useful to have around.

A lapdock lets you do anything you might do by connecting a device to an external screen, except you also have access to a keyboard and touchpad. Some lapdocks have touchscreens and are convertible, so they fold into a tablet like 2-in-1 laptops.

A lapdock is one of the ways to make use of a phone's desktop mode like Samsung DeX. In conjunction with DeX, a lapdock feels like you're using a conventional laptop. The same capability is possible with Motorola's Smart Connect feature, and Google is working on banking a similar desktop mode directly into Android.

A Wired Connection Is the Best

There are multiple ways to connect a phone to a lapdock. The standard way is to use either a USB-C or HDMI cable. You plug one end into your phone and the other into the indicated corner of your lapdock.

Bertel King / How-To Geek

This approach supplies the most stable connection. There is zero lag, and you can perform the same kind of high-performance tasks you might do directly on the phone itself. A wired lapdock is a good way to play mobile games on a larger screen or play the same games you might otherwise play on a laptop via a cloud gaming service like NVIDIA GeForce NOW. You can also watch videos on a display that's large enough to not have to hold it directly in front of your face.

Unfortunately, a wired connection has its drawbacks. Since your phone has to remain physically tethered to the lapdock, it essentially feels like you're always attempting to use a laptop that's in the process of transferring files to a phone. It's unwieldy to move both devices from one spot to another, and I feel paranoid about severing the connection accidentally. This is why there's the option to pay a little extra for a wireless lapdock instead.

Wireless Is Now Good Enough

Wireless lapdocks connect to your phone using a combination of Miracast and Bluetooth. I'm writing these words using a UPerfect UMobile X 13 Pro lapdock. That model is no longer available, but the newer UPERFECT UDock X 13.3 is essentially the same thing.