I don't currently own a laptop. Instead, I use the hollowed-out shell of one—and in some ways, it's better than the real thing. You might not need a fully functioning laptop, either.
What Is a Lapdock?
Picture a laptop. Now, take out all the internal specs. Remove the CPU. Take out the RAM. Get rid of the hard drive. What you're left with is essentially a lapdock, an empty shell that looks and feels like a laptop but is useless on its own. The frame requires a connection to another device that can supply the brains.
Think of a lapdock as a portable monitor with a keyboard attached. If you're unfamiliar, here are some of the best portable monitors. They're incredibly useful to have around.
A lapdock lets you do anything you might do by connecting a device to an external screen, except you also have access to a keyboard and touchpad. Some lapdocks have touchscreens and are convertible, so they fold into a tablet like 2-in-1 laptops.
A lapdock is one of the ways to make use of a phone's desktop mode like Samsung DeX. In conjunction with DeX, a lapdock feels like you're using a conventional laptop. The same capability is possible with Motorola's Smart Connect feature, and Google is working on banking a similar desktop mode directly into Android.
A Wired Connection Is the Best
There are multiple ways to connect a phone to a lapdock. The standard way is to use either a USB-C or HDMI cable. You plug one end into your phone and the other into the indicated corner of your lapdock.
This approach supplies the most stable connection. There is zero lag, and you can perform the same kind of high-performance tasks you might do directly on the phone itself. A wired lapdock is a good way to play mobile games on a larger screen or play the same games you might otherwise play on a laptop via a cloud gaming service like NVIDIA GeForce NOW. You can also watch videos on a display that's large enough to not have to hold it directly in front of your face.
Unfortunately, a wired connection has its drawbacks. Since your phone has to remain physically tethered to the lapdock, it essentially feels like you're always attempting to use a laptop that's in the process of transferring files to a phone. It's unwieldy to move both devices from one spot to another, and I feel paranoid about severing the connection accidentally. This is why there's the option to pay a little extra for a wireless lapdock instead.
Wireless Is Now Good Enough
Wireless lapdocks connect to your phone using a combination of Miracast and Bluetooth. I'm writing these words using a UPerfect UMobile X 13 Pro lapdock. That model is no longer available, but the newer UPERFECT UDock X 13.3 is essentially the same thing.