Summary WinGet is a Windows package manager that simplifies app installation and updating via the command line.

With WinGet, you can easily search, install, and update Windows apps, making management seamless and efficient.

By providing direct files without installers, WinGet offers safe app updates with no risk of unwanted bundled software.

Have you ever wondered if there was an easier way to install and update apps on your Windows 11 machine? One of the best tools for doing so is the Windows Package Manager (WinGet), which ships with the operating system itself.

What Is WinGet?

WinGet is a Windows package manager that allows you to search, install, remove, and update Windows applications through a single command line application.

For most Windows users, a command line seems like a blast from the past. Most people never open PowerShell or Command Prompt. But you shouldn't overlook WinGet. Having a tool that gives you this much automation, ease of installation, and friction-free updates is worth stepping out of your comfort zone for.

Looking for a particular type of application? You can just search the directory and install it directly from there. It's like the Windows Store, without the "store" part.

Package managers exist in other operating systems, so this isn't anything new, but if you're a Windows user, it could change how you manage your applications.

How Does WinGet Work?

As a package manager, WinGet downloads packages from an online repository. The upside of using WinGet is that you get the package without having to download the installation executable—no need to slog through drawn-out installers where you constantly hit the "Next" button. With the correct command, it'll even install the application without prompting you too much.

WinGet can also list installed programs, and you can uninstall them seamlessly from the command line. But this is just the tip of the iceberg.

Have you ever wondered how many of your installed programs need updating? It's a bit awkward to start a program just to be prompted by an automatic update that requires you to restart the application before you can get to work. With WinGet, it can bulk-update all your currently installed apps to the latest version through a single command.

One of the biggest problems with installation packages is that you're never sure if you're getting what you want from them. They may include unwanted bundled software or even malware embedded inside the installer. Even if you scan with Windows Defender, there's a chance malware will slip through the cracks. WinGet avoids that by giving you the files directly without packaging them in an installer. It's the safest way to update your applications.

If you're using Windows 11, WinGet comes pre-installed. If you're running Windows 10, you may need to download WinGet from the Windows Store for free.

WinGet Commands You Should Know

Since it's a command-line application, WinGet has a lot of functionality, but only if you know how to "talk" to it. Here are a few of the common commands you should know:

winget search <term> : This is as straightforward as WinGet gets. The term could be anything, from an application name ( winget search notepad ) or an app type ( winget search text editor ). You'll get a list of all WinGet's current applications in the repository that fit the search criteria.

: This is as straightforward as WinGet gets. The term could be anything, from an application name ( ) or an app type ( ). You'll get a list of all WinGet's current applications in the repository that fit the search criteria. winget list : This gives you a list of all your currently installed applications, where the executable is on your device, current and available update versions, and where it comes from.

: This gives you a list of all your currently installed applications, where the executable is on your device, current and available update versions, and where it comes from. winget upgrade <parameter> : WinGet is one of the most powerful app update tools out there. From the list function, you can see which apps need updating, and process that directly by entering the app name in the parameter field. Alternatively, you can upgrade all your apps by using winget upgrade --all .

: WinGet is one of the most powerful app update tools out there. From the list function, you can see which apps need updating, and process that directly by entering the app name in the parameter field. Alternatively, you can upgrade all your apps by using . winget show <application_name> : This command gives you an overview of a particular application. This includes a readout of the current version, WinGet's description, and many other details like the type of installer the program uses.

: This command gives you an overview of a particular application. This includes a readout of the current version, WinGet's description, and many other details like the type of installer the program uses. winget source <parameters> : The built-in repositories that come with WinGet aren't the only sources available. This command can add new sources, remove or update existing sources, and more.

While these commands give you basic functionality, you're not limited to them. Like any command-line tool, WinGet uses parameters that allow you to extend its functionality. So, for example, using winget export -o packages.json will export a list of all your installed packages as a JSON file.

It's important to know that using commands like source should only be done if you trust the repository you're adding. If you add a random repo as a source, you're defeating one of WinGet's benefits—safe and secure installations and updates—since you're unsure if the files on that repository are safe.

WinGet is one of the coolest features that Windows 11 ships with that many people overlook. So, the next time you want to batch install some new apps, give WinGet a try.