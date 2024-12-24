Summary Legacy printer drivers are an ongoing source of frustration, and a security risk.

Windows protected print mode eliminates the need for drivers, improves security, and enhances the user experience.

Not all printers support protected print mode, so ensure compatibility before enabling it.

Printers are boring boxes that sit on your desk, gathering dust as the world marches to digital everything and paper nothing. Printers are still occasionally needed, however, along with their often dodgy drivers—or at least that was the case. Now, Windows is here to help.

Printer Drivers Have Always Sucked, and They Are a Security Risk

Just ask any IT guru who's done their time in the tech support trenches: printers absolutely suck, and printer drivers are no better. Even end users are exposed to this: from fake low-ink warnings to poor compatibility ("oh, I installed the driver for OfficeJunk 2410a, not OfficeJunk 2401a"), and not even being able to detect a printer that's plugged in, printers (especially on Windows) are just plain frustrating for everyone and increasingly not worth the hassle or cost.

Printer drivers are also a potential vector for malware. According to Microsoft, 9% of reported Windows security issues come from the print system, including the famous print nightmare vulnerability that left Windows systems exposed to malware that could gain full system privileges.

Users' frustration with their printers is also being leveraged by scammers, who are using them as part of their tech support scams, convincing users they can solve their printer problems and gaining remote access to their PCs.

Printers, in short, are a hassle.

Windows Protected Print to the Rescue

Windows' protected print mode is designed to address all of these historical problems. It eliminates the need for third-party printer drivers, providing a consistent experience, and, as explained by Microsoft, improves security by replacing the legacy Windows print architecture with one that doesn't require full system privileges.

Unfortunately, not every printer is supported by Windows protected print. You'll need to check if your printer (as well as any scanners you use, they're covered by all of this too!) is something called "Mopria certified", meaning that they support the modern print platform. Software printers (like some print to PDF solutions and OneNote) are also not compatible. If you're unsure, check your device's documentation or contact the manufacturer.

If your printer is compatible, it is 100% recommended that you turn on Windows protected print mode, both for your security and so that you can uninstall those pesky old-fashioned printer drivers.

How to Enable Protected Print Mode

To enable protected print mode, open the Windows Settings app with Windows+i and navigate to Bluetooth & Devices > Printers & Scanners. Then, scroll to the Printer Preferences section and click "Set Up" next to Windows Protected Print Mode.

You'll be prompted to confirm you want to enable protected print mode; if your printer or other devices aren't compatible, you'll receive a warning. Click either "Yes, Continue" or "Cancel."

Once enabled, you can turn protected print mode back off in the same place in the settings app by clicking "Turn Off".

If you're considering buying a new printer, there are plenty of great printers to buy—just make sure they're Mopria certified so that you can skip the driver install and use protected print mode instead.