Windows 11's Phone Link works with iPhone and Android phones, but Apple devices are missing a few features. Thankfully, support for sending files from an iPhone to a PC is now rolling out.

This update is being rolled out gradually, starting with Windows Insiders. To use this feature, you need an iPhone with iOS 16 or later, the Link to Windows app (version 1.24112.73 or higher) on your iPhone, and the Phone Link app (version 1.24112.89.0 or higher) on your Windows PC. Also, you must be part of the Windows Insider Program.

This feature was previously only available for Android devices, and there are plenty of cool things you can do with it. Now that it's coming to the iPhone, Apple users can enjoy it, too. Sending files seems pretty simple, especially if it's similar to the Android version. Keep in mind that because it's in the insider build, it may not work perfectly, so those who want a full and ready version can just wait until it's finished the full release.

Setting up Phone Link with your iPhone can differ based on whether you've used it before. If you're setting it up for the first time, you'll see the option to share files during the setup process. You may need to check if you're logged into a Microsoft account on the PC for the feature to work as expected.

The new features should help iPhones connect better with Windows, similar to what Android phones already have. The features will be rolled out gradually to allow testing and fixing any issues before a full launch. There’s no set date for everyone to access these features, but now users know it's in the pipeline. So, it's best to keep an eye out for this feature over the coming months.

Source: Microsoft