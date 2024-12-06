Microsoft is making its Copilot+ AI features available to more Windows 11 computers. This change is being rolled out to Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel with build 26120.2510, allowing more people to try out the new features and share their feedback.

Microsoft has been trying to push AI features into its PCs, with some PCs being built with CoPilot in mind. These AI features were mostly available on devices using Snapdragon processors, but it looks like they're coming to PCs with AMD and Intel processors, too.

The infamous Recall preview is getting slight improvements. Recall uses AI to help users quickly find apps, websites, images, and documents they've looked at before by describing what they're searching for. This feature, which works with Click to Do, is now available for Insiders using AMD and Intel-powered Copilot+ PCs, following an earlier trial on Snapdragon devices. Recall has had a pretty rough history, but Microsoft has not stopped trying to bring it to users.

The latest update introduces Cocreator in Paint for PCs powered by AMD and Intel with Copilot+. Cocreator lets users create artwork by simply typing in text prompts. The Photos app has also been updated with new tools: Image Creator, which lets users make images from text prompts, and Restyle Image, which lets users add different artistic styles to their existing photos. These tools use the AI capabilities of Copilot+ PCs to work efficiently on the device itself.

The update also adds new ways to use the Click to Do feature, which uses a small language model on your device. You can now access Click to Do by pressing the Windows key and clicking the mouse, using the Windows key + Q, through the Snipping Tool menu, pressing the print screen button, or searching in the Windows taskbar. There are also improved text actions, like summarizing and rewriting text, which will initially be available in English on Snapdragon devices, with support for AMD and Intel coming soon. These updates aim to make it easier and more intuitive for users to interact with what's on their screen.

This test brings a lot of new features, but it also brings various improvements and fixes. These are being gradually released to Insiders who opted to receive updates right away. This includes a refreshed Windows Hello experience with better visuals and easier passkey management. Several bug fixes also address problems with the taskbar, the file explorer, audio devices, and Excel.

Source: Microsoft