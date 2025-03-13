The new Notepad update, version 11.2501.29.0, comes with two main features. The first one is a summarization tool, and the second is the Snipping Tool helping you make boxes and arrows more professionally.

The summarization tool uses AI to create summaries of the text you select. You can highlight the text, right-click to find the summarization option or press Ctrl + M on your keyboard. You can also choose how short or long you want the summary to be. This is pretty standard AI writing tools that exist in many other applications now.

To use this feature, you need a Microsoft personal account, and if you have Microsoft 365 Personal, Family, or Copilot Pro, you'll use AI credits. You can turn off this feature in the app settings if you prefer. Keep in mind that the AI isn't reliable, and it would likely be better for you to just read the text yourself.