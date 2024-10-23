Microsoft's latest Windows 11 update, version 24H2, has hit a series of compatibility issues. This specifically with ASUS, and that's causing headaches for both users and administrators.

The Windows 11 24H2 update has had a string of problems, including a bug that accumulated unwanted data in the "Windows Update Cleanup" folder. The latest issue affects specific ASUS models, namely the X415KA and X515KA. These systems are prone to encountering a Blue Screen of Death (BSOD) during the update process, preventing the installation from completing. Microsoft has already jumped to find a solution and blamed this on hardware compatibility issues. Microsoft is working with ASUS to address the problem and will "provide more information when available."

Beyond ASUS devices, Windows 11 24H2 has also caused compatibility issues with certain hardware components, like the Western Digital hard drives. This issue led to widespread BSOD instances, which caused Western Digital to release a firmware update to resolve the problem with a firmware update for the affected drives. Another compatibility problem comes from Voicemeeter, a popular audio editing tool. The update to Memory Manager in Windows 11 24H2 has been found to trigger BSODs in some systems using Voicemeeter.

On top of those hardware and software compatibility issues, the update has caused problems with smaller features. According to the Microsoft page detailing the fixes, users have reported issues with fingerprint sensors, camera use, and wallpaper customization applications. Despite the ongoing problems, Microsoft has not given any detailed information about the issues or resolutions, just that it is working on addressing these issues and will provide more information when available.

Windows 11 24H2 did have a testing phase, but it seems like it was not enough to prevent a release that caused so many issues. That's probably inevitable with how many different combinations of PC hardware are out in the world.

Source: Microsoft via The Register