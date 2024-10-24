Windows updates aren't always quick, especially when you're dealing with larger feature updates. Microsoft is now changing that.

Microsoft has announced significant improvements to the Windows update process with the release of Windows 11’s version 24H2. The operating system now features a more streamlined approach to processing update components, which Microsoft says is both faster and less resource-intensive.

How did this happen, exactly? By implementing parallel processing and optimized caching of component manifests, the update process requires less CPU time and completes faster. Tests conducted by Microsoft showed a 15.3% to 25% reduction in CPU usage, a 43.6% to 45.5% decrease in installation time, and a 33.5% to 39.7% improvement in restart times compared to previous versions. Of course, you’ll need to take this with a grain of salt since they’re numbers put together by Microsoft itself. Even if the improvements are anywhere near as good as the claims, though, it’s still a very worthy upgrade.

In addition to monthly updates, feature updates are also more efficient in Windows 11 24H2. Microsoft has extended its conditional download approach to include Microsoft Edge, resulting in smaller download sizes. This means that if you've already updated apps like Edge through the Microsoft Store, the feature update won't download them again, saving you time and bandwidth.

Most people find at least heavier feature updates to be pretty annoying to install, and even some monthly updates can also come pretty packed. If the first thing you think about when you see an update on your PC is the amount of downtime you’ll have, these improvements mean you should get it over with more quickly.

These improvements translate to a smoother and less disruptive update experience for Windows 11 users. This streamlined update process is coming as a part of the 24H2 update and will mean that any subsequent future updates will be notably less painful to install. A win-win for everyone, if you ask us—except for those whose PCs are breaking with the update.

Source: Microsoft