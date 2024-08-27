Microsoft's upcoming Windows 11 24H2 update apparently gives a substantial performance increase for AMD's Ryzen CPUs. This is particularly true for the older Zen 4 and newer Zen 5 Ryzen CPUs, as multiple tests have seen as much as 10 percent increase in performance.

According to hardware testing conducted by Hardware Unboxed and KitGuru, the 24H2 update gives an average performance improvement of 10 percent for the older Ryzen 7 7700X and 11 percent for the latest Ryzen 9700X. Even the Ryzen 9 7950X, a previous generation flagship seen in our best CPUs list, sees noticeable performance gains with the new update. Another newer processer that saw improvement was the AMD 7800X3D. It showed an increase when tested in certain games and is a great example of the Zen 4 and Zen 5 architecture receiving upgrades from this update.

While this may not have been Microsoft's intention, it gives any Ryzen and AMD owners a great reason to get the build early. The build won't officially come out until late September, but you can join the Windows Insider program to access release preview builds or download the ISO files yourself. These builds are subject to change, could include bugs, and will see improvements over time. For the best and safest version, make sure to wait for the full-release build. If you're not interested in getting anything early but still want the boost, waiting is your best bet. Either way, while only the chips mentioned above have been tested, other Ryzen models will likely see an improvement.

This performance boost is a very welcome development for any Ryzen owners, as it addresses some of the concerns raised online about the Zen 5 CPUs' gaming performance compared to the Zen 4. While the performance gap between the Zen 4 and Zen 5 architectures may still be somewhat disappointing, a 10 percent increase will definitely help mitigate this issue.

Via: The Verge