Summary Windows 11 taskbar now allows for smaller icons, providing more customization options for users.

Smaller icons help fit more items in the taskbar, improving organization and reducing clutter.

This feature is currently available for Dev and Beta Insider channels, coming to all users in the next major Windows update.

The basics of your Windows taskbar design have remained mostly the same ever since Windows 7 was released 16 years ago—a thick taskbar with big icons for each open app, as well as for pinned apps. You had the option to tweak this in previous operating systems, but the Windows 11 taskbar is famously inflexible. Now, this is finally improving if you want to.

Windows 11 is trying out new customization options on the taskbar. Previously, taskbar icons were a set size, which you couldn't really change—the closest you could get to changing that was by changing the actual screen density, which also affects other UI elements. Now, though, you can make your taskbar icons smaller. All you need to do once this feature rolls out (right now, it's only available for Insiders) is go into your Settings to change your taskbar icons size.

You can either choose to keep them as big as they've always been or to make them smaller. If you like both and you want the density gains smaller icons give you, you can also choose a setting to make them smaller only if there are too many icons on your taskbar at a given time. Personally, I like how the Windows 11 taskbar looks right now, but it often gets cluttered and I find it to be visually unappealing, so I would be likely going with the latter option.

The main advantage you get from this, aside from any personal visual preferences you might have, is the fact that you can fit more items in your taskbar. This can be a combination of open tasks and windows, or you can also have a lot of pinned apps for easy reach. There was nothing technically stopping you from having tons of open tasks before, but it's less likely to trigger your OCD now if you do find yourself doing a lot of stuff at the same time.