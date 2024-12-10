The Meta Quest v72 update is now rolling out to Quest headsets, with a cool new feature: pairing with Windows PCs for an expanded virtual desktop.

Meta said in a blog post, “We’ve partnered with Microsoft to turn Meta Quest 3 and 3S into a natural extension of your Windows 11 PC. Once you’ve done the initial setup, all you’ll have to do is look at your Windows 11 PC and you’ll be prompted to pair. No need to lift up your headset or do anything on your PC itself.”

The feature will eventually be enabled by default across all Windows 11 PCs and Quest headsets, but for now, you’ll need to install the Mixed Reality Link app on your PC and check that it’s running Windows 11 22H2 or higher. You also need a Meta Quest 3 or 3S headset. Until it becomes a default feature, you need to open the Settings app on the Quest headset, navigate to Advanced settings, and enable “Pair to PC with Microsoft Mixed Reality Link.”

After everything is set up, looking at your PC with the headset turned on will show a pairing prompt, or you can scan manually by opening the Remote Desktop app. When the pairing is complete, your PC will be extended into virtual screens on the Quest headset, giving you more screen space.

Close

Microsoft says the linked desktop has “clear text and low latency,” and can simulate multiple high-resolution monitors. You can also use the Win+Y keyboard shortcut to pair and manage the connection. A support page also notes that your PC needs Wi-Fi 5 support (802.11ac), and a 6GHz Wi-Fi 6E connection is recommended.

The third-party Virtual Desktop app is the most popular option for a wireless virtual desktop, and if you want a more customized or cross-platform experience, that’s still the best option. It’s a paid app, but it works across Windows and macOS, and even supports VR gaming (as an alternative to Steam Link or Quest Air Link) if your connection is good enough. Virtual Desktop also works with Windows 10 and older Quest headsets, unlike the new official solution.

Hopefully, Microsoft and Meta will keep working on the desktop link feature and make it more comparable to virtual monitors on the Apple Vision Pro. It’s a cool way to turn headsets into better productivity tools.

Source: Meta, Microsoft